Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Split After 2-Year Engagement

The former RHOC star appears to have deleted all of her Instagram photos with Lodge, including their engagement announcement

It's over for Vicki Gunvalson and her fiancé Steve Lodge.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and Lodge have ended their engagement after two years, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Gunvalson appears to have deleted all of her Instagram photos with Lodge, including their engagement announcement. They have also unfollowed each other.

The Bravo star, 59, last publicly supported Lodge during his failed run for Governor of California this summer.

E! News first reported the split.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Gunvalson started dating Lodge after her tumultuous relationship with Brooks Ayers. The two were together for several years before calling it quits in July 2015.

At the time, Gunvalson told PEOPLE she felt like she had finally found the love of her life in Lodge.

"I love him so much," she said. "We live together now. Our families are good and we're good, we're taking everything slow in regards to the engagement and marriage because we'd never want to be divorced again. We've both got some divorces under our belt and we don't have to rush. We want to be on our time. I want to be his wife, he knows that, and he wants to be my husband. So we'll see what happens!"

The two got engaged in April 2019 after three years together. The following April, they decided to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.