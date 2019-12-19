Vicki Gunvalson Slams RHOC Producers at Season 14 Reunion for Reduced Role: 'Let Me Go in Grace'

Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t too happy with Real Housewives of Orange County producers at the season 14 reunion.

On Wednesday’s three-part reunion kickoff, footage was shown of the Coto Insurance maven slamming producers from RHOC‘s Evolution Media about her reduced role on the show, which restricted her from sitting on the reunion couch for the entire time.

“I am pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f—ing fool,” Gunvalson, 57, said. “I’m literally going to leave, this is bulls—.”

“Where am I sitting? I want to know,” she asked. “Am I coming and sitting at the end like a little lap dog? I’m not going and sitting on the end.”

Gunvalson was one of the original Housewives when RHOC premiered back in 2006, and is often referred to as the O.G. of the O.C. She was moved to a “Friend of” role during season 14, after 13 previous seasons on the show.

Being in that limbo appeared to leave Gunvalson frustrated.

“I started this show 15 years ago,” she continued backstage at the reunion. “You put me on or just let me go. F—ing just let me go if you don’t want me anymore. Let me go in grace!”

“Every hour that I waited while they’re off there filming makes me feel like I’m a has-been,” she later told her fiancé, Steve Lodge. “Let me sit down and get my job over with.”

Back in November at BravoCon, Gunvalson told fans that she doesn’t plan on returning to RHOC again to “whoop it up” unless her Housewife status is returned.

“I’m never coming back reduced again,” Gunvalson said, while on a panel at the network’s first-ever fan convention with fellow “OG” Housewives Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City).

She went on to explain that she had “signed the reduced role contract in January,” something she called, “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

Later, when a fan asked the OG Housewives how they know if it’s time to walk away, Gunvalson said that she had just been discussing that backstage with Richards.

“As long as we’re having fun still,” Richards said, stressing, “I know there’s a lot of drama and a lot of conflict, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

Gunvalson’s comments were starkly different than what she said back in August, when she told Jerry O’Connell on his talk show that she doesn’t have any plans about walking away from the reality franchise she helped turn into a pop culture phenomenon.

“Our producer, Scott Dunlop, said, ‘Unless they kick you off the horse, don’t voluntarily get off the horse.’ So, I’m still on the horse!” Gunvalson said. “I’m still riding the pony.”

“I don’t know what my future is, but I’m having fun and they’re my friends,” she added. “I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality. It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”

Since then, Gunvalson has had a rough road on RHOC — fighting this season with her costar Kelly Dodd, both on and off-screen.

Much of that came to a head at the RHOC reunion, including Gunvalson’s since-dropped lawsuit against Dodd.

As PEOPLE reported in November, Gunvalson originally filed the lawsuit against Dodd, Bravo, and Evolution Media — all in an attempt to stop the airing of defamatory comments Dodd made that Gunvalson felt would harm her reputation and her business.

The suit was filed under an alias (Jane Row), but dropped days before the reunion taping.

Dodd’s words, which included her calling Gunvalson a “con-woman” who “engaged in fraud,” eventually aired on the show.

Asked about the lawsuit on the reunion, Gunvalson didn’t show any regret putting forward the threat.

“Anybody that goes after my business — I’m the CEO of a major corporation and I insure thousands and thousands of people — so for anybody to insinuate that I’m fraudulent, a con-woman or anything other than the truth, they’re going to get sued,” Gunvalson said.

“Nobody’s going to tell me I’m a con-woman. Nobody’s going to go after my business,” added Gunvalson. “I’m had my business 31 years.”

Dodd wasn’t too worried. “Bring it on,” she said.

Meanwhile, though she may be in a reduced role, Gunvalson will appear on all three parts of the RHOC season 14 reunion.

And she’s still acting like she’s full-time, too. At the reunion, she told Cohen to get Dodd “off my show.”

Pointing to various cast members, Gunvalson said, “You wouldn’t be here, you wouldn’t be here, you wouldn’t be here if I didn’t start this 15 years ago.”

Part 2 of the The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion airs Monday, Dec. 23 (at 10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.