RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Says She's 'Dating Someone New': 'He's a Really Great Guy'

"We've been spending a lot of time together," the reality star tells PEOPLE of her new man

Vicki Gunvalson is living her best life!

Opening up to PEOPLE recently, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, reveals that she's "really in a great place" as she pursues a relationship with a new man.

"Life is good," she says. "My kids are happy and healthy, I have a new grandchild on the way, a loving family, a wonderful circle of friends around me, my business continues to be successful, and I'm even dating someone new."

Remaining coy about her mystery man, Gunvalson adds, "He's a really great guy. He's quality. We've been spending a lot of time together. And best of all, he wants nothing to do with the spotlight — he's very private. We're enjoying getting to know one another."

Gunvalson's new relationship comes five months after she and ex-fiancé Steve Lodge split. The former pair got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating and confirmed their breakup in September. Lodge has since gotten engaged to girlfriend Janis Carlson, PEOPLE confirmed in January.

Gunvalson was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

In addition to her new romance, Gunvalson has been focused on filming Peacock's second Ultimate Girls Trip installment and selling her Coto de Caza home in Orange County, California.

"My realtor said there's a high demand for real estate, so I figured, 'Why not put it on the market and see what happens?' " Gunvalson says of the California property, which she purchased in April 2021 for $1,035,000.

"I'm going to take my time because I don't necessarily need to move," she adds. "I love my house, it's a great house. When I first got it, it needed a lot of work but I really turned it around from this dump into something very special."

Though she's considering selling her O.C. house, Gunvalson insists she's not leaving the West Coast just yet.