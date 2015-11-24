Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Brooks Ayers Never Showed Her His Medical Records – Plus Is She Getting Back Together With an Ex?

Vicki Gunvalson clarified her beliefs on whether ex Brooks Ayers has cancer. And the Real Housewives of Orange County star had more to say in her one-on-one interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen on Monday.

“He said, ‘You’ll never have access to my medical records,'” Gunvalson, 53, revealed when asked if Ayers ever showed her his medical records in private.

“It was another red flag.”

Recently, Ayers confessed to fabricating medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope.

“Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to ‘prove’ to the world that I, in fact, have cancer,” he told E! News in a statement. “I acted alone, without Vicki’s knowledge, to produce documents for a reality TV show in hopes of putting doubts about my cancer to rest. I never intended to disclose my actual medical records or details about my private and personal medical history.”

Also during the sit-down, Gunvalson opened up about how she and ex-boyfriend Brooks would often argue about his health condition.

“Every night I fought with him, every night,” she recalled adding she would often ask: “Brooks, what’s going on? Do you have cancer? I don’t get what’s going on here.”

As season 10 progressed, the RHOC ladies further questioned Ayers’ cancer diagnosis prompting Gunvalson to also interrogate.

“He kept saying, ‘Stay out of it, stay out of my health care, it’s my journey. You’re filming a reality show, it’s not about me.'”

While Vicki claims her relationship with Brooks is done, the OG of the OC is looking to repair a former romance with ex-husband Donn.

“I think if I had to do it all over again I would not have divorced Donn,” she admitted. “I know that for a fact. Hindsight if we could do things differently, he was a great man, great husband.

In fact, Gunvalson will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday with Donn and her children, Brianna and Michael, in Florida.

On whether she will rekindle a romance with Donn, Vicki said, “I think he’s really hurt.”