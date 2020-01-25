Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She's Quitting Real Housewives of Orange County: 'I Will Always Be the OG'

The “OG of the OC” is saying goodbye.

On Friday, Vicki Gunvalson revealed in a heartwarming post on Instagram she’s quitting the Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up,'” Gunvalson, 57, wrote in reference to her famous phrase, which means to have fun.

Gunvalson went on to share that she’s embarking on a new chapter filled with “new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

“My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop It Up with Vicki.’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Gunvalson concluded the post by thanking her fans.

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience, which my family and I have will never forget.”

Gunvalson has appeared on the Bravo show, which was the first of the franchise, since its premiere in March 2006.

Gunvalson, who moved to a reduced role on the latest season, previously hinted at a possible departure in November of last year, explaining she’d only come back to the series if it was for a full-time spot.

The reality star made the announcement at BravoCon, telling fans, “I’m never coming back reduced again.”

Real Housewives of Orange County season 1

Gunvalson was moved to a “Friend of” role during season 14, after 13 previous seasons on the show. She went on to explain that she had “signed the reduced role contract in January,” something she called, “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Later, when a fan asked the OG Housewives how they know if its time to walk away, Gunvalson said that she had just been discussing that backstage with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“As long as we’re having fun still,” Richards, 51, said, stressing, “I know there’s a lot of drama and a lot of conflict, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

Vicki Gunvalson in RHOC season 13

Gunvalson’s comments were starkly different than what she said back in August, when she told Jerry O’Connell on his talk show that she doesn’t have any plans about walking away from the reality franchise she helped turn into pop culture phenomenon.

“Our producer, Scott Dunlop, said, ‘Unless they kick you off the horse, don’t voluntarily get off the horse.’ So, I’m still on the horse!” Gunvalson said. “I’m still riding the pony.”

In addition to her many new projects, Gunvalson recently got engaged to her boyfriend Steve Lodge after three years of dating.

Andy Cohen addressed Gunvalson’s exit with an Instagram tribute on Friday.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone,” Cohen, 51, wrote.

“She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile,” he continued. “Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion. It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC“