Vicki Gunvalson Postpones Wedding amid the Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I'm Not in the Right Mindset'

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are adding their names to the ever-growing list of celebrities who have postponed their wedding amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following in the footsteps of stars like Katy Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Emma Stone, Dennis Quaid, LaLa Kent, and Tinsley Mortimer, the Real Housewives of Orange County pair have announced they’re holding off on getting married.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m not in the right mindset,” Gunvalson, 58, tells PEOPLE.

Late on Thursday, Gunvalson spoke to HollywoodLife where she explained that she and Lodge were planning a ceremony and reception for this month, with their blended family — including Lodge’s four adult children and Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson, 32, and son Michael Wolfsmith, 35 — all coming together for the festivities.

But with travel restrictions in place throughout the entire country, those plans are now on pause.

“We’re doing nothing,” Gunvalson said, adding that they were not “rushing to get down the aisle right now.”

Instead, Gunvalson is focusing her time on her work at COTO Insurance and Financial Services. “There’s a lot more I’ve got to do which is keep this business and my staff who’s not here right now,” she said.

RELATED: RHOC‘s Vicki Gunvalson Is Engaged to Boyfriend of 3 Years Steve Lodge: ‘We’re So Happy,’ She Says

Image zoom Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals How Fiancé Steve Lodge Proposed — and Whether She’s Taking His Last Name

Gunvalson and Lodge announced their engagement last April.

“We’re so happy,” Gunvalson told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait.”

In an episode of RHOC that aired in November, Gunvalson recounted the romantic moment. She said the two were home alone when Lodge asked Gunvalson to be his wife. The retired police officer planned a low-key night, eating dinner with Gunvalson in their pajamas after a long day of work.

“He said, ‘You know what? I just want to be with you and I want to ask you from the bottom of my heart if you’ll marry me,'” Gunvalson recalled. “And then I started crying and he started crying!”

She added: ‘He said, ‘Well, it’s been three years almost to the day. And my family loves you, and I love you, everybody blessed us and I want you to be my wife.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, yes yes yes!'”

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She and Ex-Husband Donn ‘Don’t Talk at All’: ‘I Definitely Have Regrets’

Image zoom Vicki Gunvalson Tommy Garcia/Bravo

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Says RHOC Put the Real Housewives Franchise ‘On the Map’



This will be both Gunvalson and Lodge’s third marriage.

Having walked down the aisle twice before, the couple is well aware of the challenges of planning a wedding, which is why they’re planning on something more intimate this time around.

“We’re going to do something small,” Gunvalson told PEOPLE in March. “We have to get all the kids together. We just want it to be about family.”

Gunvalson has long gushed about Lodge, telling PEOPLE Now in the summer of 2018 that he’s “just an incredible, calming force to my crazy-a— life.”

“He’s my person,” Gunvalson added, in March. “He’s my happily ever after.”