Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Jim Edmonds' Affair After Saying His Marriage to Wife Meghan Wouldn't Last

Vicki Gunvalson and more stars from The Real Housewives of Orange County have expressed sympathy for Meghan King Edmonds in the wake of her husband Jim Edmonds‘ alleged cheating scandal.

“@MeghanKEdmonds I’m so sorry. You are right, YOU did not deserve this,” Gunvalson, 57, tweeted on Saturday.

The women had famously feuded on the show with Meghan, 34, previously telling PEOPLE after season 10, “I have never been friends with Vicki and after last season I can promise I will never be friends with her.”

Gunvalson also once told Meghan that she didn’t believe her marriage to Jim, 48, would last.

Meghan joked about the diss in 2017, writing on Twitter, “The three years Vicki gave my marriage is almost up! Uh oh!”

Gunvalson clarified her sentiments, responding, “I think I actually gave it 5, and then retracted because it appears you and Jimmy are very happy!”

Tamra Judge also sent well wishes to Meghan after she shared an Instagram post, which read, “Healing takes time.”

“My heart hurts for you Meg,” Judge, 51, wrote in the comment section. “Wish I could give you a big hug.”

In addition, former RHOC star Lizzie Rovsek commented on the post.

“Thinking of you Meg. Love you,” Rovsek, 39, wrote adding five black heart emojis.

Gretchen Rossi, who is expecting her first child with partner Slade Smiley, commented, “I’m so sorry you are going through this. Sending you all healing prayers.”

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Denies Cheating, Admits ‘Lapse in Judgment’

Brandi Glanville, who was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also weighed in on Jim’s alleged affair, writing, “I’m so sorry @MeghanKEdmonds just read your blog & I get it more than anyone.”

In 2010, Glanville, 46, split from husband Eddie Cibrian after nine years of marriage. The former couple share two sons — Jake Austin, 12, and Mason Edward, 16. Cibrian, 46, is now married to singer LeAnn Rimes.

“You will get though [sic] this but its extremely hard to get over it,” Glanville wrote to Meghan. “If I can help in any way. I DM’d my #. Emotional affairs & continued sexual flirtations are almost worse than physical affairs,” Glanvillle concluded.

On Friday, Meghan broke her silence regarding her husband’s cheating scandal with a lengthy statement on her blog. The day prior to her statement, Jim denied the allegations that he cheated on her with an alleged mistress, but admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” as he told Us Weekly.

In her blog post, titled “I’m Sad,” Meghan admitted that she found about the allegations when AllAboutTheTea shared them publicly and revealed that she called her husband and he reiterated that no physical relationship was had with his alleged mistress, but that he did exchange “lewd photos” with her for several months.

Meghan debunked the claims made by the outlet that she left a voicemail for the mistress, but did reveal that her former MLB husband paid the mistress off to keep it from his wife.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” Meghan wrote in her blog post. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

AllAboutTheTea’s source that accused Jim of infidelity also provided screenshots of alleged text messages between him and the woman, which allegedly included pictures of his genitalia and a video of the former pro-baseball player masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins Hart and Hayes, 1.

“I don’t care about my stupid massive house, I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors,” Meghan continued.

The mom of three added that her “face stings” from sobbing since discovering the news of her husband’s alleged infidelity and revealed that the couple is also dealing with a health issue with their son Hart.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Spends Father’s Day with Twins Amid Husband Jim’s Alleged Cheating Scandal

“We are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder,” she wrote. “It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible.”

The family was documented on the Bravo series for three seasons, until Meghan quit the show ahead of season 13 to spend more time with her family.

In addition to Hart and Hayes, Meghan and Jim are parents to daughter Aspen, 2.

The couple tied the knot in 2014.