Vicki Gunvalson disclosed her breakup with Steve Lodge in the season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which arrived on Peacock Thursday

Vicki Gunvalson Details What Led to Her Split on RHUGT — and the Messy Aftermath: 'It Was Horrible'

This post contains spoilers from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

Ahead of the Peacock hit's second season premiere on Thursday, Vicki told PEOPLE exclusively "it was really hard" to film the series after her separation.

"It was so weird because when I left [to film the show], he was in my bed that morning. He was acting weird all week before," Vicki, 60, recalled at the event, which was held at The Bowery Terrace in NYC. "I was like, 'Are you going to leave me while I'm on this trip?' And he's like, 'No, I'm not going anywhere. You're paranoid, it's all in your head. Go have a good time. Knock them dead.'"

However, in the season 2 premiere, Vicki told castmates Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong at Bluestone Manor that they had broken up just before she arrived. Though she initially took Lodge at his word when he claimed there was no one else involved, she soon learned of his alleged affair upon returning to California. (Steve previously denied all cheating claims.)

"Come to find out he had been having an affair, while he's sleeping with me and going to my family with me. I'm supporting his governorship," Vicki said. "He's a liar and he's a cheater, and he's a bad guy. And I just wanted to make it work."

The businesswoman was naturally in shock by everything. "I was like, what just happened to my life again? It was horrible," she said.

Vicki had been with Lodge for five years but their relationship ended in September 2021.

With the breakup coinciding with the filming of RHUGT, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum was in tears by episode 2. She even felt as if she was "missing a piece of the puzzle" regarding the cause of the split.

Fellow RHUGT star Phaedra Parks revealed in the season 2 premiere that Vicki is "the only person you really didn't get a lot of time with" during filming because of everything she was going through.

"She was congested and love sick," Phaedra, 48, told PEOPLE while referencing Vicki's post-COVID-19 symptoms, which left her with "no energy" by episode 3. "You know, it was a lot going on with her."

Fortunately for the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, she is currently in a much better place with her new Texan boyfriend.

"Fast forward six months, and I'm super happy," she said. "We're taking it very slow."