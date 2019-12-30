RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Says She's 'Not Homophobic' After Criticizing Braunwyn Windham-Burke Kiss

Image zoom From L to R: Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Vicki Gunvalson is clearing the air over controversial comments she made about a kiss between costars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Tamra Judge.

Windham-Burke and Judge shared an intense lip-lock on the Oct. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County while celebrating Shannon Beador‘s birthday. During the season 14 reunion, Gunvalson said she wished the kiss was kept off the show.

“Do it off-camera!” she exclaimed to Windham-Burke, during the reunion. “Fifteen years [ago], I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down!”

Over the weekend, Gunvalson, 57, addressed her comments after receiving criticism on social media, insisting in an Instagram video that she is “not homophobic” and saying she has “family members that are gay and lesbian,” as well as “Bravo fans” and “personal friends” who are.

“What I did say [is] I don’t think it’s appropriate for Braunwyn to be making out on TV,” she continued. “I don’t care if it’s with her husband or Tamra or anybody — I just think it’s inappropriate.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: RHOC‘s Tamra Judge Hints that Shannon Beador Made Out with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

“If she wants to go do that, do that off-camera. I don’t really think that we all need to see it,” Gunvalson added.

She also said she was “sorry” if fans took her comments “any differently than what the truth is,” explaining, “The truth is the girl bugs me, so pretty much anything that she does would bug me.”

Gunvalson was one of the original Housewives when RHOC premiered back in 2006, and is often referred to as the O.G. of the O.C. She was moved to a “Friend of” role during season 14, after 13 previous seasons on the show.

Back in November at BravoCon, Gunvalson told fans that she doesn’t plan on returning to the series again to “whoop it up” unless her full-time Housewife status is returned, going on to explain that she had “signed the reduced role contract in January,” something she called, “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Image zoom Vicki Gunvalson Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC‘s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Thinks Vicki Gunvalson Treats Her as a Scapegoat

New cast member Windham-Burke opened up to People TV the previous month about the memorable kiss, saying she has “always had a little taste for women and men” and joking, “I didn’t know I had to pick one!”

As far as how her husband Sean Burke felt about it, she said, “He knows it’s all in good fun. He is the love of my life — we are such a strong couple — so he knew it was funny. And Tamra is one of my best friends. She’s become one of my best mentors on the show. … It was one super fun, crazy night.”

Windham-Burke also told PEOPLE that comments Gunvalson made in an October episode about finding her “annoying” and “trash” are not “words that hurt my feelings.”

“I can understand why this would be hard for Vicki,” she said. “This is her first year not holding an orange and it’s easy, probably, to look for a reason or a scapegoat, and I’m that person. I take whatever someone says with a grain of salt, so usually it says more about them than me.”