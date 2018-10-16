RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson, 56, Admits She Needs Sex 4 Times a Day: 'I'm Always Horny'

Vicki Gunvalson‘s love tank is filled, but it needs refilling on the regular!

On Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, the 56-year-old Coto Insurance owner admitted that she has a high sex drive and desires intercourse multiple times a day.

“I’m always horny. Always,” she said. “It’s like a high libido all the time.”

Asked if boyfriend Steve Lodge can meet her needs, Gunvalson revealed, “He can hang, but he doesn’t need it four times a day like me.”

“The wind hits her one way and she wants to,” pal Kelly Dodd joked.

“Oh you got that right!” Gunvalson said.

Heather Dubrow, a former RHOC star, later confirmed Gunvalson’s drive claims on Watch What Happens Live.

The conversation happened as the women traveled to Martha Brae, Jamaica, on a tropical getaway.

While there, Gunvalson lamented about her relationship status, telling scene-stealing bartender Trishauna that she’s worried her relationship with Lodge won’t last.

“I fell in love with a bad guy who was a really, really bad guy. But I didn’t know he was a bad guy until the end. And then I got my heart broken,” she said, referring to her affair with alleged cancer-fibber Brooks Ayers.

“And then I met this incredible man, and now he’s really nice to me,” Gunvalson said of Lodge. “I don’t want him to break my heart. I love him so. I just don’t want anything to go wrong. I’m a little insecure about it. I’m doing my very best. He says he loves me and he’s all into me and everything’s perfect but I can’t help to be insecure because of what’s happened. I don’t do anything that would make him upset. Except that I’m kind of a little possessive over him. But you never know what the other person is thinking.”

Back in July, Gunvalson had nothing but nice things to say about Lodge when she paid a visit to PEOPLE Now.

“I love him so much,” she gushed. “He’s just an incredibly calming force to my crazy life. We live together now, our families are good and we’re good.”

She explained that the two are taking things slow in regards to a possible engagement and marriage. “We never want to be divorced again,” she said. “We both have some divorces behind our belt. We don’t have to rush. We want it to be on our time. I want to be his wife, he knows that and he wants to be my husband. We’ll see what happens.”

Still, Gunvalson is already picking out engagement rings. “I’ve got on Pinterest and I’ve picked out about five of them,” she joked. “It’s just going to be something really unique.”

As for a wedding, she promises it’ll be small. “Our circle’s getting super small,” Gunvalson said. “Maybe on a ranch in the country, just something really easy. I don’t want the big ballgown. We’ll see. We might just go to Vegas one day. When it’s right it’s going to be right. But right now I’m just happy with him. We have a great time together.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays 9 (p.m. ET) on Bravo.