Vicki Gunvalson Says She 'Knew' Meghan King Edmonds & Jim Edmonds 'Were Never Going to Make It'

Vicki Gunvalson always had a hunch that Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ marriage wasn’t going to last.

“I knew they were never going to make it,” the reality star, 57, said on Saturday at BravoCon, Bravo’s three-day fan convention, running this weekend in New York City.

“She’s so awful. She’s not very kind and I just saw them so disconnected,” Gunvalson added, noting that she had the same opinion about their odds when they first tied the knot in 2014.

“I thought, ‘you’re newlyweds!’ I can peg people coming down the aisle,” she said. “They’re not going to make it, they’re not.”

The two women famously feuded on The Real Housewives of Orange County, with King Edmonds, 34, previously telling PEOPLE after season 10, “I have never been friends with Vicki and after last season I can promise I will never be friends with her.”

Gunvalson, who was an original cast member on the franchise and returned this season in a reduced role, also once voiced her opinion about King Edmonds’ marriage to the star herself.

Joking about the diss in 2017, the mother of three wrote on Twitter: “The three years Vicki gave my marriage is almost up! Uh oh!”

Gunvalson clarified her sentiments, responding, “I think I actually gave it 5, and then retracted because it appears you and Jimmy are very happy!”

While Gunvalson never thought the pair would last, she did previously offer her sympathy to King Edmonds.

“@MeghanKEdmonds I’m so sorry. You are right, YOU did not deserve this,” Gunvalson tweeted in June, following the former MLB player’s sexting scandal.

I’m so sorry. You are right, YOU did not deserve this. — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) June 15, 2019

Last month, Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, which both he and the nanny have denied.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, King Edmonds wrote that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with their former nanny, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together. She went on to say that she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

The pair share 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.

This is the pair’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Edmonds admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Despite the drama, the pair stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Edmonds’ reported divorce filing, King Edmonds confirmed they were going to counseling.