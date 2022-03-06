"He's a really great guy. He's quality," Vicki Gunvalson previously told PEOPLE of her new boyfriend, with whom she shared some PDA in Austin, Texas, on Friday

Vicki Gunvalson Kisses New Boyfriend in Candid Photo from Night Out in Austin

Vicki Gunvalson has made her new relationship Instagram official.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, shared a kiss with her new boyfriend Friday on her Instagram Story as they enjoyed a romantic night out in Austin, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She previously told PEOPLE she was "really in a great place" while revealing her blossoming romance, adding that her new man is "very private," which is one of the things she loves most about him.

"Life is good," Gunvalson said last month. "My kids are happy and healthy, I have a new grandchild on the way, a loving family, a wonderful circle of friends around me, my business continues to be successful, and I'm even dating someone new."

"He's a really great guy. He's quality. We've been spending a lot of time together. And best of all, he wants nothing to do with the spotlight — he's very private. We're enjoying getting to know one another," she added.

Vicki Gunvalson Shares Kiss with New Boyfriend in Candid Photo from Night Out in Austin Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

Gunvalson has since raved even more about her "happy" new relationship, explaining last month on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap series: "He's the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that. You're not paying for that.' ... I'm like, 'Are you, like, real?' "

"He's freaking incredible. He's from Texas," she continued. "I gave him an 18 [item] list of what I want in my next person because [through] all the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right? So, I manifested him and he had everything but one [quality I wanted], including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn't have a boat and I'm like, okay, I'll take that one off."

RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her 'Newest Condo' in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The Coto Insurance founder's romantic outing comes months after she called off her engagement to ex Steve Lodge in September. Lodge has since gotten engaged to girlfriend Janis Carlson, PEOPLE confirmed in January.