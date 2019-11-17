Vicki Gunvalson Is 'Going to Get' Brooks Ayers in Lawsuit, Calls His Wife 'Another Sugar Momma'

Vicki Gunvalson is looking forward to her day in court for her lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers.

While speaking at a panel during BravoCon on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, talked about her ongoing case, which she filed seven months ago and alleges Ayers, who appeared on RHOC for four years, owes her a significant amount of money in unpaid loans.

“I’m going to get that guy. I’m going to get him. We have our next hearing in December. I’m going to get him,” Gunvalson said, adding, “I’m going after him for lying.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ayers began borrowing from Gunvalson in 2011. She alleges a few years later, in 2016, she and Ayers entered into a written agreement, in which he “acknowledged the balance due on the loans in the amount of $184,899 to Gunvalson.”

The lawsuit stated that Ayers “agreed to provide an accounting of all sums paid to him in various income streams.” However, Gunvalson claims Ayers never repaid the loan. She also allegedly paid for Ayers’ legal fees from their 2013 litigation in Clark County, Nevada, because he was unable to cover the costs.

During the BravoCon conversation, Gunvalson also brought up Ayers’ wife Christy Groves, whom he married in March 2018. He and Gunvalson broke up in July 2015 while season 10 of the reality show was still airing.

“He got remarried — I think she has money,” the reality star said on Saturday. “We did a little bit of research on her. She’s another sugar momma that he’s probably taking advantage of.”

Referring to her lawsuit once again, Gunvalson presumably talked about the couple’s finances, adding, “I’m going to get it.”

