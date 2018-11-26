RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Plans on 'Going After' Ex Brooks Ayers Legally: 'I Want My Money Back'

Vicki Gunvalson has moved on from her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, but she’s not done with him yet.

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, the mother of two and Coto Insurance saleswoman revealed that she plans on taking Ayers to court to get back money she claims he owes her.

“I’m going after him … for money he owes me. He owes me a lot. I have an Excel spreadsheet on him,” said Gunvalson, 56. “I don’t [want to] relive the emotion, I want my money back. The man lied to me and he’s not going to get away with it.”

Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers Amanda Edwards/Getty

Ayers, who dated Gunvalson for five years before their split in July 2015, made headlines when he admitted he had forged medical records relating to his alleged cancer diagnosis in order to make it appear as though he had been a patient at cancer hospital City of Hope. Though he maintained he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, Ayers claimed he drafted the fake documents in order to quiet Gunvalson’s RHOC castmates, who had been questioning the validity of his illness at the time.

“I have made my share of mistakes which I regret. I pride myself in apologizing when I am wrong or have wronged others either intentionally or unintentionally,” Ayers told PEOPLE in 2016. “Through the first five years of dating Vicki, I was coined as a con man, low life, gold digger, dead beat, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth in reality.”

Gunvalson has insisted that she was totally in the dark about Ayers’ lies.

Vicki Gunvalson Trae Patton/Bravo

At the reunion, host Andy Cohen likened Gunvalson’s relationship with Ayers to Dirty John — the popular L.A. Times true crime podcast turned Bravo scripted series about con man John Meehan and his manipulative and destructive relationship with California businesswoman Debra Newell.

Cohen wasn’t alone in spotting the similarities. Gunvalson said she saw them too, “100 percent.”

“My daughter [was] adamant that this guy was a bad guy, and I was like, ‘He wants to make love to me four times a day! He’s filling me up! My love tank. He says I’m beautiful,’ ” she recalled, adding that she met him during season 1 of RHOC and was sure he studied the show to get with her. “He was very complimentary. [Ex-husband Donn] was a good husband but I always felt very insecure with Donn … [Donn and I] were empty. But I wish I never would have left him for Brooks.”

“It’s sad. When you’re in it, you can’t listen to other people,” she said. “Because he was chirping in my ear, ‘They’re the enemy. Your daughter just doesn’t want you happy.’ All this mixture of chaos.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Ayers for comment.

Both Ayers and Gunvalson have since moved on. She’s currently dating retired police officer Steve Lodge. Ayers, meanwhile, married in March of this year.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

And while Dirty John‘s story involves murder, Gunvalson’s story with Ayers luckily didn’t end that way — though she joked, “he murdered my self-esteem and my pocketbook.”

“I’m in a better place now, but those five or six years of hell, it was not right,” Gunvalson said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion continues Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.