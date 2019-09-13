Vicki Gunvalson is no longer in contact with her second ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is engaged to fiancé Steve Lodge, recently revealed on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen aftershow that she has not been communicating with Donn, who appeared on the Bravo franchise in early seasons.

“I just kind of feel like the pressure of having marriage problems with cameras on, everything gets exaggerated,” said Vicki, who admitted, “I could have done things way differently when I was married to Donn. I feel like you need to go back to your roots, your family and keep that sacred.”

The pair was married from 1994 until 2010, when she filed for divorce. Their separation was finalized in 2014. The Bravo star still has a life insurance policy on her ex.

When a viewer asked how she and Donn were doing, Vicki said, “there’s no friendship, unfortunately,” adding, “I definitely have regrets. I broke his heart.”

However, he still keeps in contact with her daughter, Briana Culberson.

“He was not prepared for me to file for divorce, we’re not friends. He sees Briana and Troy and Owen a lot,” Vicki said, noting her grandsons. “We don’t talk at all.”

Detailing their divorce proceedings, the mother of two also recalled being the “primary breadwinner” and providing for him financially.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Dang it, I don’t want to pay him this much.’ My attorney sat me down and said, ‘You are the breadwinner, you make more than him, and he deserves it,’ ” she said. “I thought, ‘You know what, I could fight in court or just fold.’ So he’s retired. I’m not.”

Overall, Vicki considers Donn to be a “great man,” adding, “We just got off course and couldn’t get it back on track.”

Currently, the OG of the Orange County franchise is preparing to tie the knot with fiancé Lodge.

Gunvalson told PEOPLE Now last summer that Lodge is “just an incredible, calming force to my crazy-a— life.”

“I love him so much,” she said. “We live together now. Our families are good and we’re good, we’re taking everything slow in regards to the engagement and marriage because we’d never want to be divorced again. We’ve both got some divorces under our belt and we don’t have to rush. We want to be on our time. I want to be his wife, he knows that, and he wants to be my husband. So we’ll see what happens!”