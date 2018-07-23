RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Why She's 'Done' with Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Facelift

Vicki Gunvalson‘s plastic surgery days are over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently underwent a facelift after her friend and costar Tamra Judge advised her to get the cosmetic procedure. But following the intense surgery, Gunvalson decided that it would be her last-ever procedure and she’s going the au naturale route moving forward.

“I went to Tamra’s doctor because she told me I needed a facelift,” Gunvalson told Entertainment Tonight. “So I thought, ‘Okay, I gotta listen to Tamra so she doesn’t get mad at me.’ No, but God love Tamra, she tells me like it is.”

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Gunvalson, who had her fillers removed, said, “I had a lower facelift two months ago just like she did and you’re going to see it towards the end of the season.”

“I feel great,” said Gunvalson. “And I promised Dr. Ambe — I love you so much — I’m never doing another filler, another anything. I’m just leaving it alone.”

“He said it was like granulated sugar underneath my skin, of all these different areas that had been injected. So, I didn’t even look like myself anymore and some people were saying my promo pictures didn’t look like me. It’s like, it didn’t,” said Gunvalson. “I was puffy and I didn’t feel like it was even myself. I want to be back to being a 56-year-old and looking the best I can be.”

Although Gunvalson is pleased with the results of her “brutal” surgery, there will be no more going under the knife for the 56-year-old mother of two — who promised her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, that she is “done.”

“If I didn’t have Steve, I don’t know how anybody can go through it without somebody telling you, ‘Take another Xanax. Go back to bed,’ ” she shared. “It was a brutal recovery, it was 10, 12 days, but after that you kind of forget about it.”

Said Gunvalson: “I promised Steve I’m done. I did because it is what it is.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.