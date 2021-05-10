Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Says Her Mom 'Misses' RHOC: 'She's Still Adjusting'
Vicki Gunvalson announced her exit from the Bravo show in January 2020
Vicki Gunvalson is still "adjusting" to life after the Real Housewives.
During a special kids episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson reflected on her mom's decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2020 after nearly 15 years.
"I think she's still adjusting. I don't think it's what she really wants for her life," she said. "I think she misses it and she misses the whole process and everybody."
While her departure has provided the mother-daughter duo more time together as a family, Culberson, 34, said it's been tough watching Gunvalson, 59, struggle to find her post-Housewives footing.
"She's missing a piece of her," she said.
Culberson, who often appeared on RHOC over the years, said re-watching the show allowed her to see a new side of her mom.
"I always thought she was crazy and funny, but I guess I didn't realize how funny she truly is and how clumsy she is," she said.
Gunvalson — who had been with the series since its debut in 2006 but was demoted during her final season to a supporting role — announced her exit from the show in January 2020.
"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye," the Coto insurance saleswoman wrote at the time, going on to reference her famous party catchphrase. "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up!'"
Since then, Gunvalson has been spending more time with her family and working to renovate her new home in Coto de Caza, California.
Gunvalson also purchased a "vacation/retirement" home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, last May. She moved into the home in July, calling it "a leap of faith."