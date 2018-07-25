A familiar face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13.

Despite appearing on every season since the series’ premiere, Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter, Briana Culberson, will be absent from the show.

“It broke my heart,” Gunvalson, 56, told Entertainment Tonight of filming the opening credits without Culberson.

According to Gunvalson, Culberson, 31, her husband Ryan Culberson and their two boys, Troy and Owen, are enjoying life in North Carolina. Viewers have watched Culberson and her family relocate multiple times for his job and share milestones, including Troy’s birth.

“She wanted to be done,” Gunvalson explained. “She was really at a place in her life with Ryan, Ryan just retired disability Marine, they decided to move to North Carolina, where he’s from, and build a life there.”

Gunvalson also shared that her daughter’s health is improving following her lupus diagnosis in 2016 and hospitalization earlier this year. She has previously undergone surgery on her thyroid, her leg, her neck and has had enlarged lymph nodes removed in the past.

“She wanted to just have a break and be kind of incognito, keep the kids off camera,” Gunvalson explained.

“The unfortunate part about putting your children on camera and yourself is, the trolls come out, and the negative people come out, and the people that have their ‘opinion,’ and she’s like, ‘I don’t want to hear it anymore. I’m a good mother, a good wife. We have a great family. I don’t want to hear any negativity,’ and that happens,” explained Gunvalson. “You know, people were trolling bad about Ryan or trolling about her. It gets exhausting.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.