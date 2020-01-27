Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Speaks Out After Her Mom Quits RHOC: 'It's Very Sad'

Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter is speaking out following her mother’s exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Days after Gunvalson revealed she had quit RHOC after 14 years on the show, Briana Culberson made a rare statement about her mother’s departure.

Over the weekend, Briana’s husband Ryan Culberson posted an Instagram photo of himself and his wife, who received a comment from a fan that said, “Wishing Briana would make a statement regarding the show!! ❤️ But so glad we got one final scene with her and Tamra discussing Vick.“

In a sweet reply, Briana addressed the “very sad” decision, admitting that she and her family enjoyed appearing on the Bravo series.

“I’m not really a ‘statement’ kind of girl, but I will say that it’s very sad and the end of a wonderful journey for my mom,” said Briana, who appeared on the show throughout the years.

Image zoom Briana Culberson and Vicki Gunvalson Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

“We’ve had a lot of fun as a family on the show and I’m very proud of her and love her,” said the mother of two, who shares young sons Troy and Owen with Ryan.

Briana concluded: “Her absence will be significant and she will be very missed on the show.“

On Friday, Gunvalson, 57, revealed in a heartwarming post on Instagram that she is departing RHOC. She has appeared on the Bravo show — which was the first of what would become many Real Housewives franchises — since its premiere in March 2006.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the Coto insurance saleswoman wrote, before referencing her famous party catchphrase. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up!’ ”

Gunvalson moved to a reduced role on the series last season, appearing as a Friend of the Housewives.

The longtime reality star, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Steve Lodge after three years of dating, finished the post by thanking her fans, as well as RHOC‘s network and production company.

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience, which my family and I have will never forget,” she wrote.

A rep for Bravo had no comment.