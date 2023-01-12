Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup

Vicki Gunvalson didn't hold back when it comes to what she really thinks of the split between her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen.

On Wednesday, Gunvalson shared her suspicions about the timing of their breakup after a fan commented how "upset" they were that Janssen split with Beador following the end of production on season 17 of RHOC.

Gunvalson, 60, replied to the user in the comments section of @bestofbravo's post, which featured PEOPLE's exclusive about how both Beador and Janssen felt about their breakup.

"Honestly what I'm most upset about is that he did this AFTER filming," the user wrote.

The Bravo fan account then responded, "it's seriously giving Steve lodge" — referring to Gunvalson's ex-fiancé who she split from in September 2021, days after Lodge lost his gubernatorial bid for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election.

The pair were together five years together, two of which were engaged, before calling it quits. Three months later, it was announced that Lodge was engaged to Janis Carlson, and the pair later said "I Do" in April 2022.

In response to @bestofbravo's comment, Gunvalson wrote, "I said the same thing. These men use women like Shannon & I for their own benefit. Narcissists."

Janssen did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Beador, 58, exclusively told PEOPLE about the final days of her romance, saying she "was blindsided by the breakup."

Janssen, 59, pulled the plug on their pairing in late November, a week after filming wrapped on season 17 of the hit Bravo series, on which Beador has been a full-time cast member for the past nine seasons.

"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador shared, when asked to look back at what led to the split. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

"I've never loved anyone more in my life," Beador said of Janssen. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."

When reached for comment, Janssen told PEOPLE that the breakup was a "super hard" decision for him to make.

"I've been in pain over it," he said. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."

Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Janssen went on to explain once he came to the conclusion the relationship wasn't forever, he knew it was time to end things. "It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it," the businessman said.

"The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us," Janssen added. "We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I've said things to her I never meant, I hope she'll be able to see that there's no bad person here. It's two really good people who couldn't make it work."

John Janssen and Shannon Storms Beador. Shannon Beador / Instagram

Beador and Janssen met in 2019 through mutual friends. They went public with their romance to PEOPLE that July.

"I was hopeful we could find a way forward," Beador told PEOPLE. "But being around one another only made it harder for both of us."

Since the split, the pair have only seen each other twice at two separate University of Southern California games, where they both studied. They are no longer following one another on social media.

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere late this year on Bravo.