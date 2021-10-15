Vicki Gunvalson Claims Ex Steve Lodge 'Used' Her: He 'Is Not What He Portrays Himself to Be'

Vicki Gunvalson may be single, but her relationship drama appears to be far from over.

Less than a month after announcing her split from fiancé Steve Lodge, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has accused him of using her in order to gain attention and being deceitful about his dating life — claims Lodge adamantly denies.

The accusations were brought to light after Gunvalson responded to pal Tamra Judge's Instagram post, where she appeared to hint at the drama between the former couple.

"I hate to see you so sad. He isn't worth it girl," Judge, 54, captioned her post on Friday. "...You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don't let anyone tell you any different. I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future. New show idea: 'filling Vicki's love tank' as we drive to different cities in a FAMILY VAN in search of Mr. Right - whooping it up."

Gunvalson replied and expressed her appreciation for Judge's words, even joking about her habit of picking the wrong men.

"Thanks Tamra. Yes, I'm passing the baton on to you," Gunvalson, 59, wrote in a comment captured by Comments by Bravo. "My picker is obviously off."

Responding to a fan who requested "the deets" on what Lodge did, Gunvalson claimed: "He used me, he lied to me. He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done."

"While sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow," Judge added.

In a second comment, Gunvalson claimed Lodge once took his alleged girlfriend to the reality star's condo in Mexico while she was out of town — which he also denies.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places," she wrote. "It's disgusting."

Lodge has denied Gunvalson's allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, saying that while he's disappointed in the "lies she is now spreading on social media," he wishes his ex "all the best."

"Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," he said. "We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible."

"I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I'm sorry that Vicki can not accept this, but it was time," he continued. "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I'm surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best."

Gunvalson has not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating after her 2015 split from ex Brooks Ayers. The former couple got engaged in April 2019 after three years together, but they later postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PEOPLE confirmed Gunvalson and Lodge's breakup in September.