VH1 Announces Surreal Life Reboot with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and More Stars
The Surreal Life previously ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006
VH1 is transporting viewers back to the early 2000s this coming fall.
On Thursday, the network announced a revival of the early 2000s hit reality series The Surreal Life.
The series, which previously ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006, has tapped a star-studded lineup for its return, including August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA and Stormy Daniels.
"The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere."
Originally created by Cris Abrego, Mark Cronin and Rick Telles, the WB turned VH1 series followed a group of celebrities as they lived together in Glen Campbell's former Hollywood Hills mansion for a period of time. The cast participated in activities together but they also encountered conflict with one another along the way.
Corey Feldman, Dave Coulier, Janice Dickinson, Gabrielle Carteris and MC Hammer are among the many stars who appeared on the original series.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The Surreal Life's success sparked multiple spinoff shows: Strange Love followed season 3 stars Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav's former romance, My Fair Brady centered on the early days of season 4 stars Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry's love story and The Surreal Life: Fame Games featured series alum competing for a cash prize.
News of The Surreal Life's return comes as MTV prepares to bring back another 2000s classic, Cribs.
Cribs, which premiered in 2000, has aired for almost 20 seasons through many different forms. On the reality series, viewers get a closer look at celebrities' daily lives through a tour of their homes.
Martha Stewart, Kathy Griffin, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Big Sean, Tinashe, Marsai Martin and Rick Ross have been tapped to appear in the newly-revived series, according to Deadline.
The Surreal Life is set to premiere sometime this fall.