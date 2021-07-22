VH1 Announces Surreal Life Reboot with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and More Stars

The Surreal Life previously ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006

VH1 is transporting viewers back to the early 2000s this coming fall.

On Thursday, the network announced a revival of the early 2000s hit reality series The Surreal Life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere."

Originally created by Cris Abrego, Mark Cronin and Rick Telles, the WB turned VH1 series followed a group of celebrities as they lived together in Glen Campbell's former Hollywood Hills mansion for a period of time. The cast participated in activities together but they also encountered conflict with one another along the way.

THE SURREAL LIFE Credit: VH1 / Everett

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Surreal Life's success sparked multiple spinoff shows: Strange Love followed season 3 stars Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav's former romance, My Fair Brady centered on the early days of season 4 stars Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry's love story and The Surreal Life: Fame Games featured series alum competing for a cash prize.

News of The Surreal Life's return comes as MTV prepares to bring back another 2000s classic, Cribs.

Cribs, which premiered in 2000, has aired for almost 20 seasons through many different forms. On the reality series, viewers get a closer look at celebrities' daily lives through a tour of their homes.