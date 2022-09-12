Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?

Five stars who might finally win big at this year's awards ceremony

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle

Published on September 12, 2022 12:52 PM
01 of 05

Sandra Oh

sandra oh
Getty Images

The star has been stuck in the "For Your Consideration" stage since 2005, the year she received her first Primetime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy. More than 15 years later, Oh, 51, has been nominted a total of 12 times.

This year, she is up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, her fourth nomination in the category and 13th overall. But win or lose, Oh already made Emmy history in 2018, when she became the first Asian woman to be considered for the lead actress award.

02 of 05

Issa Rae


Paras Griffin/Getty

Rae, 37, received two Emmy nods this year: one for Insecure and one for A Black Lady Sketch Show, which brings her total nomination count to eight.

HBO's Insecure — which Rae created, produced and starred in — aired its series finale this past December. Throughout its five seasons, the show received 14 Emmy nominations in total (three this year) and thus far only won once, for single-camera editing in 2020.

Although it has only run for three (soon-to-be four) seasons, A Black Lady Sketch Show has similar statistics at 13 total nominations (five this year) and three wins. If the HBO series scores for outstanding variety sketch series, it will be the first-ever honor for executive producer Rae.

03 of 05

Connie Britton


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 74th Primetime Emmys could break this TV veteran's four-time losing streak. Britton, 55, was nominated twice for her starring role in Friday Night Lights, once for American Horror Story and again for her lead acting in Nashville.

This year, winning outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus would make her fifth time the charm. Regardless, Britton and her costars are likely already celebrating an impressive 20 nominations for their HBO hit.

04 of 05

Seth Rogen


Amy Sussman/Getty

This year, the comedian received three Emmys nominations: two for Pam & Tommy and one for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Rogen has only seen two prior nods from the Television Academy, but his Emmy recognition timeline shows the breadth of his career.

In 2021, Rogen, 44, acted as executive producer of The Boys (the predecessor of this year's Diabolical), which lost out in the outstanding drama series category. Turn the clock back 16 years earlier, and you'll see Rogen's name appear on the Emmys ballot for the first time, for his writing work on Da Ali G Show in 2005.

Now Rogen has received his first acting Emmy nom thanks to his supporting role in Pam & Tommy (in addition to a nod for his work as executive producer). If he wins, it will be his first performance-based accolade.

05 of 05

Nathan Lane


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It turns out it was his year!

With his nod for his role on Only Murders in the Building, Lane, 66, made Emmys history as the most previously nominated contender for an outstanding guest actor award. After seven nominations, he finally got his big win this year.

Before earning his 2022 honor, the Hollywood veteran joked about his losing streak on The View, quipping, "You know, my pronouns are he, him and his, and apparently my adverbs are almost, nearly and not quite."

This award brings him halfway to EGOT status, since he's received three Tony Awards. He does have two Daytime Emmy Awards, too, for his voice work on animated series Timon & Pumbaa and Teacher's Pet.

