Kristin Cavallari Reaches Out to Ex-Friend Kelly Henderson, But Her Text Goes Unanswered

Kristin Cavallari isn’t letting her friendship with Kelly Henderson go without a fight.

In Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star decides to make one last effort to reach out to Henderson in hopes of repairing their friendship.

“It’s been really hard with Kelly just because she my girl that I would talk to about everything with,” she said. “I almost feel like I’m grieving Kelly and that relationship, it’s a huge loss in my life.”

During the season 3 premiere of her E! reality show, the former Laguna Beach star revealed that the two hadn’t spoken all summer in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband Jay Cutler were having an affair. Henderson, a celebrity stylist and glam specialist, was a major part of seasons 1 and 2.

While Cavallari, 33, has insisted she never believed the rumor, she said she was upset that Henderson “never once” apologized and continued to mention Cutler, 36, on social media, which “fueled the fire.”

On this week’s episode, Cavallari decided to sit down with an astrologer who specializes in relationships.

“I feel like I have relationships in my life right now that need a little clarifying,” she said. “I really saw Kelly and I being friends our entire lives, so I’m still really blown away that this is even happening.”

The astrologer instructed Cavallari to stop focusing on who was right or wrong in the situation, and instead try to focus on the good in their friendship and move past the drama.

“The astrologer makes me feel like I should reach out one more time and give it one last shot,” she said.

Cavallari decided to send Henderson a text asking her to talk.

“I would hate to look back and be like, ‘Why didn’t I text her one last time?’ ” she said. “I’m incredibly nervous. I don’t know how she’s going to respond to it, but I figure I have nothing to lose.”

“I miss you, and this has been absolutely killing me,” Cavallari read out loud as she sent the text. “I’m sorry and I know I’m tough when I’m hurt. I love you and we need to fix this.”

But a few days later, Cavallari said Henderson never replied.

“I texted Kelly the other day and she just didn’t respond. I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I feel like honestly I’ve tried everything I can do.”

“I guess this is the final straw for the friendship,” she added.

After the season premiere aired, a source told PEOPLE the two women have yet to discuss the drama face-to-face.

“Kristin and Kelly still haven’t spoken. Kristin is very hurt,” the source said. “She thought Kelly was her best friend and Kelly just didn’t want to admit that she was wrong about how she handled the situation. She just disappeared on Kristin and then reappeared when they started filming again. The ball is in Kelly’s corner now.”

Henderson had not directly addressed the feud before Thursday’s episode, but a sneak peek at the rest of the season teased an emotional sit-down between the two women. Last week, she did appear to acknowledge the drama with a cryptic Instagram post that read, “Take a deep breath and remember who the f— you are.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!