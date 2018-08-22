Veronica Mars Reboot Starring Kristen Bell Is in the Works at Hulu

Veronica Mars is being revived!

While this news may come as a surprise, the series reboot has been in the works for the past several months and is set to return on Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports.

While many details are yet to be finalized, as of now, creator Rob Thomas is on board and Kristen Bell will also return, but whether she will once again star as the titular character is not yet clear, according to EW.

The series first aired on UPN in 2004 and later moved to the CW where it was canceled in 2007 after three seasons.

The beloved show followed high school student (Bell) who became a very successful amateur sleuth after her best friend was murdered and her father was removed as County Sheriff in the fictional town of Neptune, located in Southern California.

Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars Warner Bros. Television

In 2014, Veronica Mars was turned into a film, which also starred Bell, 38.

The movie followed Mars as she revisited her life as a private eye in order to help her ex-boyfriend, who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars Warner Bros. Television

Following the reboot news, many Veronica Mars fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

“VERONICA MARS IS BEING REVIVED FOR HULU. THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “It’s been long enough since the movie that I’m excited about this again.”

RELATED ARTICLE: MTV Announces The Hills Reboot at the 2018 VMAs

Bell currently stars in The Good Place, which premiered in 2016 on NBC.

The show is on its second season, and according to Entertainment Weekly, Bell will be able to work on both The Good Place and Veronica Mars.

Unlike her crime-fighting character in Mars, The Good Place follows a woman (played by Bell) who wakes up in the afterlife. However, she soon realizes she was sent to “the good place” by mistake.