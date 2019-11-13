There Are No Plans for Veronica Mars to Return for Fifth Season, Creator Says

Warning: Contains spoilers for Veronica Mars season 4!

The mystery may be coming to an end for Veronica Mars fans.

After reviving the original 2004 show on Hulu with an eight-episode fourth season, series creator Rob Thomas has shared that viewers shouldn’t wait around for a fifth.

Thomas recently revealed to TVLine that there hasn’t been talk with Hulu of creating an additional season of the show which stars Kristen Bell as Neptune’s spunky private investigator.

However, the creator added that the show could make another comeback later down the line.

What’s next for Mars should the show continue?

Thomas, 54, already has a “couple of ideas in [his] head,” he told the outlet. “One of which is very Agatha Christie-esque. Something that is so explicitly detective-y … I want to really lean into that we are a detective show … I feel like season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show.”

News of the series’ possible conclusion comes after the fourth season wrapped in July with a plot-twist ending.

While Thomas told TVLine back in July that “nothing has happened that I didn’t imagine was going to happen,” many fans were surprised to see the death of Bell’s longtime love interest, Logan Echolls, played by Jason Dohring.

“I know what the show needs to be moving forward,” Thomas said at the time. “There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season … There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together.”

“It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?” he added.

Veronica Mars originally premiered in September 2004 and ran for three seasons on UPN/The CW before wrapping up in May 2007.

After the show’s cancellation, Thomas penned a feature film, but Warner Bros. never funded it. Eventually, a fundraising campaign launched by Bell, 39, and Thomas earned enough to make the project, which was released in March 2014.

Bell recently told TVLine that she will continue to play the character for “as long as the fans want.”

“I told Rob that I will do Veronica Mars until it’s Murder, She Wrote,” Bell said, “I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead. And then the big reveal [in the eventual series finale] is that Veronica‘s the criminal; she killed everyone!”