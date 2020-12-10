Veronica Discovers Betty and Archie Kissed in Riverdale Season 5 Trailer

Season 5 will pick up where The CW series left off: with Riverdale High's prom and graduation

Welcome back to Riverdale!

The trailer for season 5 of the CW teen soap dropped on Wednesday, promising plenty of drama as the core four — Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) — prepare for prom and graduation.

The trailer previews the first three episodes of the upcoming season, which are "essentially" the "last three episodes of season 4," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly in May.

Season 4 was shut down early due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but production resumed in Vancouver, Canada, in September.

The new season will begin where season 4 left off, and the trailer teases a continuation of the mystery involving the eerie video tapes being sent to the citizens of "the town with pep."

"Someone has been making videos of us doing disturbing, violent things," Betty says in the preview.

As the trailer shows the students dancing at their final prom before graduating, Archie can be heard saying, "This will be the last dance we have with our friends."

Riverdale viewers will remember Archie and Betty shared a kiss in last season's musical episode — and it looks like season 5 will carry on that story line by showing the fallout.

"Something happened between Betty and Archie," a tearful Veronica says in the trailer.

Image zoom Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge | Credit: The Cw

After the first few episodes wrap up, season 5 will jump forward in time — though scenes from the future weren't included in this trailer.

"The trailer for #Riverdale Season 5 is out! (But it’s just for the last high school episodes. MUCH more to come..)," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Wednesday.

In August, Reinhart, 24, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's excited for the change.

"We're taking the first few episodes to finish season 4, technically," Reinhart explained. "And then season 5, we're actually doing a — I believe seven-year time jump into the future. So we're not going to be teenagers anymore."

"I'm psyched about it," she added. "I think it'll be nice to play an adult."