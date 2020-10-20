Vernon Davis and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd did not make the Top 10 of season 29 of DWTS

Vernon Davis Says He Had a 'Great Journey' on DWTS Following Elimination

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd are reflecting on their Dancing with the Stars experience after saying goodbye to season 29 of the reality show.

On Monday's live episode of the ABC reality dance competition series, Davis was eliminated with Murgatroyd after being in the bottom two alongside Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

Shortly after hearing the results, the former NFL star, 36, and Murgatroyd spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their reaction to the news and why they are feeling thankful for the time they had together on the show.

"Life is all about the unexpected," Davis told the outlet. "But it's great, you know? I had a great journey. I met Peta, and Nelly ... even though there's COVID [concerns], being able to spend moments with these guys during the show was awesome."

Murgatroyd, 34, also expressed her appreciation for Davis, noting that the two "had a great time" together and they "love each other very much."

"We had a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope that we can just carry that over into our lives now forever," she continued. "It's been a pleasure getting to know him, and getting to know his stories and his life."

On Tuesday, the pair appeared on Good Morning America where they shared similar sentiments about their journey as dance partners.

Asked how Murgatroyd would rate Davis as a partner off of the dance floor, the professional dancer gave him a "20 out of 10."

"He’s an incredible human ... I’m gonna miss him so much, he’s kind, he’s patient, he’s resilient and he’s just such a hard worker and I had the best partner this season," she continued.

The partners then revealed which remaining DWTS contestants they are rooting for this season.

"Honestly there are a lot of people that have a little bit of dance background and a bit of dance experience, it’s tough but I’m gonna say I love Justina [Machado] and Sasha [Farber], I truly do," Murgatroyd said. "I think they are somebody to beat."

She added, "I also love Nev [Schulman] and Jenna [Johnson]."

As for Davis, the former athlete said he would "have to go with Nelly and Jeannie [Mai]."

During their final performance, Davis and Murgatroyd scored a 21 out of 30 for their cha-cha — which was dedicated to his late grandfather — to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

Judge Derek Hough chose to save Weir and Stewart while Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Davis and Murgatroyd. For the final choice, Bruno Tonioli saved Weir and Stewart.

So far this season, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin, and Charles Oakley have been eliminated.

Before what would end up being his final performance of the season, Davis — who officially retired from the NFL in February — spoke about nearly being eliminated the week prior. "Last week I was in the bottom two. The only thing I could think of was 'What if I'm done? This is my last dance,'" he recalled of being the bottom two in week five opposite actor Metcalfe and his partner Sharna Burgess.

But after his week six dance, the judges were critical of his moves. While Tonioli complimented Davis' colorful suit, Inaba said "there were a lot of mistakes," foreshadowing that his scores "would not be that great."

Next week, the remaining contestants will compete on the show's Halloween-themed Villains Night.