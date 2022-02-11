Veneno Star Isabel Torres Dead at 52 After Battle with Lung Cancer: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Isabel Torres, known for her role on HBO Max's Veneno, has died. She was 52.

Torres' family confirmed the news of her death on Instagram Friday. The statement was written in Spanish.

"Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel," the family said. "Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and protected."

Torres had been battling lung cancer since 2018. Ahead of her death, she told fans in November 2021 that she only had two months to live in an emotional video on Instagram.

"They give me two months to live," the actress said in Spanish at the time, according to Out. "Let's see if I get over it, and if not, what are we going to do? Life is like that."

Torres noted in the caption that this marked her "last video," though she continued to post photos on Instagram thereafter. Her final post on Instagram came in December and featured photos of her all dolled up in Charlotte Tilbury makeup, promoting a contest where fans can win the collection.

Veneno' Star Isabel Torres Credit: HBO Max

Torres, who was transgender, became the first Canarian woman to legally change her gender on her ID in 1996. The star had also been very outspoken about the LGBTQ+ community, which was a central aspect of her starring role on Veneno.

The biographical limited series premiered on the Spanish streaming platform Atresplayer Premium in March 2020 and followed the life and death of singer and television personality, Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez.

Torres starred as an older version of Rodríguez, who died in 2016 at 52. The Spanish singer, who was also transgender, popularly referred to herself as "La Veneno," meaning "Poisongirl," which inspired the title of the show.

The critically acclaimed series later gained traction in America after it was picked up by HBO Max.

Torres previously said getting the opportunity to play Rodríguez on-screen "meant the role of a lifetime."

"I think in it, there was a lot of me, and in her, there was a lot of all of us," Torres told The Advocate in January 2021 of her role. "I never thought we would have a lot of similarities, and at the end, after seeing the character, learning her story, and learning to love her through her wounds, I understood that we share a lot in common."

Following the news on Friday, Daniela Santiago and JEDET, who played younger versions of Rodríguez in Veneno, both paid tribute to Torres on Instagram.