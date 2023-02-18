Vanna White Throwback Photos

The longtime Wheel of Fortune star turns 66 on Feb. 18, 2023

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 10

Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Vanna White smiles for a promotional Wheel of Fortune snap ahead of the show's 10th season in the 1980s. White — who turns 66 on Feb. 18, 2023 — joined the show in 1982.

02 of 10

Vanna White in 1985

Vanna White
Bob Riha Jr/WireImage

White — who began her career as a model — poses at home in 1985.

03 of 10

Vanna White and Johnny Carson

Vanna White
Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

White sits down for a chat with Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1986.

04 of 10

Vanna White in New York City

Vanna White
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

What a doll! White celebrates a fashion doll in her likeness at Lionel Kiddee City in New York City in 1992.

05 of 10

Vanna White's Hollywood Star

Vanna White
Frazer Harrison/Getty

White dresses in her namesake color while receiving her star on the Hollywod Walk of Fame in 2006.

06 of 10

Vanna White and Pat Sajak

Vanna White
Brian Ach/WireImage

White and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak celebrate the show's 25th anniversary with quite the cake in 2007.

"I think when [series creator] Merv Griffin chose both of us ... years ago, he saw something between us — a brother/sister-type relationship," White recently told PEOPLE. "He saw that we would be able to get along, I think. And we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

07 of 10

Vanna White in 2007

Vanna White
Brian Ach/WireImage

It's all sparkle for a Wheel of Fortune taping in N.Y.C. in 2007.

In her tenure, she's worn upwards of 7,800 different looks — none of which she's gotten to take home for keeps. "What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back, because most of them are samples," she told PEOPLE, adding that the shoes and earrings are her own.

08 of 10

Vanna White in 2013

Vanna White
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty

White goes appropriately glittery for a taping in Las Vegas in 2013.

09 of 10

Vanna White and Pat Sajak

Vanna White
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

White and Sajak get all dressed up for a promotional photo.

10 of 10

Vanna White in 2022

Vanna White
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty

H-A-P-P-Y B-I-R-T-H-D-A-Y, V-A-N-N-A!

