Alex Trebek is continuing to receive love and support amid his ongoing cancer battle, and this time it’s from fellow game show host Vanna White.

The Wheel of Fortune hostess told Closer Weekly that she is standing by Trebek, 78, while he battles stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Oh, I’ve been supporting him 100 percent,” said White, 62. “We’ve known each other for over 30 years, of course. And even though he’s on a different show, we’re still the same family so I’m there and supporting him and praying for him.”

White also gave on update on how Trebek is doing, more than two months after he released a video on the set of Jeopardy! revealing his cancer diagnosis.

“He’s hanging in there,” she explained. “He’s a strong man and he has got such a strong will to conquer this. [He’s] very good, very good. He’s funny, he keeps himself entertained and he entertains others with his humor.”

Since revealing his cancer diagnosis in March, Trebek has received an outpouring of support, including from White’s Wheel of Future co-host Pat Sajak.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family,” Sajak, 72, wrote on Twitter. “But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

In early May, Trebek was honored at the 2019 Daytime Emmys, where he won best game show host.

“The reception I got from the audience was extremely special, very touching. We all know what’s going on in my life and I alluded to that in my remarks and I’ve been very blessed to discover how many people our show has influenced in their lives,” he said backstage.

One day prior to his Daytime Emmy victory, he was the keynote speaker at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network walk at the Los Angeles Zoo on May 4, where he helped raise money to fund pancreatic cancer research and told attendees that despite the grave disease, “there is hope.”