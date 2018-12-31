Vanna White Posts Photo with Her Handsome 24-Year-Old Son Nikko - and the Internet Is in Love

Vanna White may be used to turning heads as the co-host of Wheel of Fortune, but it’s her son who is stealing the spotlight in her latest social media post.

White shared a photo of herself with her son Nikko Santo Pietro during a nature walk over the weekend.

“Hanging with my boy!!! #inthecountry #love,” White captioned the smiling selfie.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to notice the handsome 24-year-old.

“But is he single? Asking for myself…” wrote one Twitter user.

“I’d like to buy an @” wrote another, joking about wanting to message Pietro.

White shares Pietro with her former husband George Santo Pietro.

According to his Instagram page, Pietro is an avid baker, selling homemade loaves of bread.

“Aloha! I leave Cape Girardeau for vacation, and the bread requests continue in Hawaii. Happy holidays!” he captioned a recent photo of himself holding bread.

And while Pietro largely stays out of the spotlight, he’s still close with his famous mother. In June, White posted a video of herself surprising his son to celebrate his birthday.

I surprised NIkko in Seattle to celebrate his 24th birthday! What a surprise it was! Happy birthday my sweet son! I love you! #birthdayweekend #love #fun pic.twitter.com/OoWw4KOQqQ — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 10, 2018

“I surprised NIkko in Seattle to celebrate his 24th birthday! What a surprise it was! Happy birthday my sweet son! I love you!”

In the clip, White is seen running and hugging a surprised Pietro as he walks through the airport.

White is also mother to 21-year-old daughter Gigi Santo Pietro with her ex.