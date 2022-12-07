Vanna White Opens Up About Her 'Brother and Sister' Bond with Pat Sajak: 'We Speak Each Other's Language'

There's a reason Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been able to happily work together on Wheel of Fortune for several decades — their friendly rapport isn't only for show. In fact, as White exclusively tells PEOPLE, the pair are a "team."

"He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It's perfect," White, 65, says of Sajak, 76. "Then we don't see each other and then, we come back to work. And he is always making me laugh."

"I think when [series creator] Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother/sister-type relationship," adds White, who spoke to PEOPLE while promoting a recent event at Joann Fabrics and Crafts celebrating her anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn.

"I think that is kind of what it is," she explains. "He saw that we would be able to get along, I think. And we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

Vanna White and Pat Sajak. Getty

Since the two know each other really closely, that means they're well aware of each other's quirks and habits.

"It's so funny. I can tell sometimes — and he can tell with me, without saying a word, 'Oh, she's in a bad mood. Oh, he's in a bad mood. Don't say anything to him now, just let him do his thing,'" she shares. "We speak each other's language."

Although her longtime friendship with Sajak is something near and dear to her, White feels just as strongly about her love for crocheting. In fact, the veteran TV personality recently participated in a fan meet-and-greet event at Joann Fabrics and Crafts in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. While there, she also received a $5,000 donation in her honor for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Thirty years ago, I started with Lion Brand Yarn Company as their spokesperson. About 15 years later, they came to me and said, 'How would you feel about having your own line of yarn?'" she shared with PEOPLE. "And I said, 'I would love to do that. I would love to do that, but I want to be able to give back. So I'd like to donate some of my proceeds, half of my proceeds actually, to St. Jude.'"

Lion Brand Yarn

White said she was "so excited to have all of this come together" for Tuesday's gathering.

"I'm a huge crocheter. I have my own line of yarn," she added. "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is so dear to my heart. I have been donating to them for a long time, and it's just so heartwarming to have it all come together."