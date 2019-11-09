First Look! Vanna White Fills in as Wheel of Fortune Host After Pat Sajak's Emergency Surgery

Vanna White is stepping in as Wheel of Fortune host alongside some adorable surprise guests!

After the hit game show announced on Friday that White, 62, would be filling in for host Pat Sajak following his emergency surgery, Wheel of Fortune shared a first look at her upcoming episodes, which will begin airing on Dec. 9.

“Vanna steps in as host and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto join in the fun!” the show tweeted two photos of White on the set of Wheel of Fortune. The pictures also showed a sneak peek at the set’s Christmas decorations.

In the first image, White stands next to the famous wheel with Disney characters Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The television personality also poses alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in the second image, which was taken in front of the show’s Christmas-themed backdrop.

On Friday, the show’s reps told PEOPLE that longtime host Sajak, 73, had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

While Sajak is expected to be fine, Thursday’s taping of the show, which is now in its 37th season, was canceled.

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show posted to its social media channels. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in a host.”

Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune, which is the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S., since 1982. The show taped its 7,000th episode in May of last year.

The game show host has been married to Lesly Sajak, a photographer, since 1989, and the couple has two children, son Patrick, 29, and daughter Maggie, 25.

Last month, White opened up to PEOPLE about her and Sajak’s “brotherly and sisterly chemistry” — and revealed that in the 37 years they’ve been on air together, she and Sajak have never had a single fight in real life, except once about whether or not to put ketchup on a hot dog.

“We’re one big family,” she told PEOPLE of the Wheel of Fortune cast and crew. “It’s wonderful.”