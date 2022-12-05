Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune.

The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone on to become a dynamic duo.

"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White, 65, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her upcoming event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts celebrating her anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

Given the pair's deep ties to the series, it's not easy for White to think about leaving Wheel of Fortune behind — even though Sajak, 76, has said they're "certainly closer to the end than the beginning."

"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she says. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

White says that "it is" hard to imagine a world where neither herself nor Sajak is hosting the series. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she shares.

But White also has "no idea" whether the show will continue on without them.

Lion Brand Yarn

"I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she explains. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

In fact, White genuinely enjoys her job — and she's grateful to have been a part of the series for a milestone 40 years.

"It's incredible. I cannot believe it's been 40 years. Honestly, I've loved every minute of it," she says. "Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job."

Wheel of Fortune isn't the only thing she cherishes. Offscreen, her passion for crocheting led to her becoming a spokesperson for Lion Brand Yarn — a company that allowed her to launch her special Vanna's Choice Yarn line.

On Tuesday, White will be celebrating her love for crocheting and her Lion Brand anniversary with an in-store appearance at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood. This event presents a unique opportunity for fans to meet White in-person as she is also giving a $5,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Thirty years ago, I started with Lion Brand Yarn Company as their spokesperson. About 15 years later, they came to me and said, 'How would you feel about having your own line of yarn?'" she recalls of her early beginnings with the brand. "And I said, 'I would love to do that. I would love to do that, but I want to be able to give back. So I'd like to donate some of my proceeds, half of my proceeds actually, to St. Jude.'"

Lion Brand Yarn

Teasing Tuesday's event further, Vann says "so excited to have all of this come together."

"I'm a huge crocheter. I have my own line of yarn," she adds. "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is so dear to my heart. I have been donating to them for a long time and it's just so heartwarming to have it all come together."