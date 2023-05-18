Vanessa Williams Says Aging Is a 'Privilege' After Celebrating Milestone 60th Birthday

"The older you get the less you care about what everybody else has to say," Williams said on the Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Published on May 18, 2023 01:38 PM
Vanessa Williams on Jennifer Hudson Show
Vanessa Williams. Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Vanessa Williams is celebrating the joys of aging.

The Ugly Betty alum, 60, is reflecting on her latest milestone birthday by offering advice to those worried about getting older. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Williams opened up about the "privilege" of celebrating another year.

"It's a privilege. There's a sense of ease. The older you get the less you care about what everybody else has to say," Williams began.

"You're living in your own glory. You accept yourself, you give yourself grace," she continued. "And you don't beat yourself up the way when we're 20s and 30s, 'I've gotta do this, I've gotta be this, I gotta please people.'"

"So there is a sense of satisfaction and ease the older you get," the actress added. "And I am embracing that and love it."

Williams celebrated her 60th birthday with family in March by embarking on a 10-day Bahamas getaway. They swam, fished and biked around the area together.

"60 was like, 'OK, how many years do I have left? Is it 25? Is it 30? So this was a big one," Williams said.

Hudson, 41, later asked Williams how long it took her to no longer be concerned about aging. To that, Williams responded: "You've got a whole empire that you've got to run, so you're concerned with a lot at this point."

"But I understand that," Williams added. "There are certain times in your life when you're the franchise. So in order to have longevity in your career, which we always talk about people when we have mentors or mentees — how do you last for, I've been in the business for 40 years?"

As she explained, longevity happens when you're "showing up on time," "knowing your stuff" and ultimately "following your skillset."

Vanessa Williams on Jennifer Hudson Show
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Williams has been vocal about enjoying the process of aging. Previously, she told MadameNoire that when it comes to her changing views on getting older, it's "a daily thing."

"Sometimes lighting is like, 'Whoo! This is not my friend.' Then sometimes with good lighting, your like, 'I'm not doing so bad today,'" Williams, the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983, said in 2018. "And then I look at myself and I look at my life and I'm 55 years old and I have grown kids who are wonderful and productive and talented and salt to the earth human beings that I know I have guided and streered and developed. And I said, 'Well, this is who I am and this is what I need to be.'"

She added, "So I embrace what I have, sometimes it's a struggle, but I embrace it and I look for science to help me maintain. I want to look like myself, not anybody else."

Related Articles
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Says She Was Fired for Being Too Candid About Sex: 'I Cried'
Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard
Jill Duggar Gets Birthday Tribute from Husband Derick Dillard as She Turns 32: 'Thankful Every Day for You'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce
Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Says It Was a 'Privilege' to Spend 6 Years with Bob Saget on What Would've Been His 67th Birthday
Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of an Aneurysm at Age 57
'Jeopardy!' Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of a Brain Aneurysm at Age 57
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper 'Could Have Some Good Threesomes'
Savannah Chrisley Shares How Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family on 17th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family in 17th Birthday Tribute
Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mom
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges