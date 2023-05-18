Vanessa Williams Says Aging Is a 'Privilege' After Celebrating Milestone 60th Birthday

Vanessa Williams is celebrating the joys of aging.

The Ugly Betty alum, 60, is reflecting on her latest milestone birthday by offering advice to those worried about getting older. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Williams opened up about the "privilege" of celebrating another year.

"It's a privilege. There's a sense of ease. The older you get the less you care about what everybody else has to say," Williams began.

"You're living in your own glory. You accept yourself, you give yourself grace," she continued. "And you don't beat yourself up the way when we're 20s and 30s, 'I've gotta do this, I've gotta be this, I gotta please people.'"

"So there is a sense of satisfaction and ease the older you get," the actress added. "And I am embracing that and love it."

Williams celebrated her 60th birthday with family in March by embarking on a 10-day Bahamas getaway. They swam, fished and biked around the area together.

"60 was like, 'OK, how many years do I have left? Is it 25? Is it 30? So this was a big one," Williams said.

Hudson, 41, later asked Williams how long it took her to no longer be concerned about aging. To that, Williams responded: "You've got a whole empire that you've got to run, so you're concerned with a lot at this point."

"But I understand that," Williams added. "There are certain times in your life when you're the franchise. So in order to have longevity in your career, which we always talk about people when we have mentors or mentees — how do you last for, I've been in the business for 40 years?"

As she explained, longevity happens when you're "showing up on time," "knowing your stuff" and ultimately "following your skillset."

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Over the years, Williams has been vocal about enjoying the process of aging. Previously, she told MadameNoire that when it comes to her changing views on getting older, it's "a daily thing."

"Sometimes lighting is like, 'Whoo! This is not my friend.' Then sometimes with good lighting, your like, 'I'm not doing so bad today,'" Williams, the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983, said in 2018. "And then I look at myself and I look at my life and I'm 55 years old and I have grown kids who are wonderful and productive and talented and salt to the earth human beings that I know I have guided and streered and developed. And I said, 'Well, this is who I am and this is what I need to be.'"

She added, "So I embrace what I have, sometimes it's a struggle, but I embrace it and I look for science to help me maintain. I want to look like myself, not anybody else."