Riverdale Actress Vanessa Morgan Weds MLB Star Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan is married!

The Riverdale actress, 27, and her fiancé Michael Kopech tied the knot on Saturday, according to E! News, which reported that the bride’s CW costars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were in attendance.

Petsch, who plays Morgan’s on-screen girlfriend, was previously asked to be a bridesmaid.

On Saturday, Morgan shared a video of her white shoes, which had “BRIDE” bedazzled on them, on her Instagram Story.

Hours before, the actress posted a photo of their dogs with one of the pups holding a sign that read: “Our Hoomans are getting Hitched.”

Morgan and Kopech, 23, announced their engagement in July, after a year of dating.

Kopech, who previously dated Bravolebrity Brielle Biermann, proposed to Morgan in front of a breathtaking waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point),” he captioned a video of his proposal.

“I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s— ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol,” he continued.

Kopech then went on to praise Morgan for staying by his side “when I felt I had lost my mind,” adding, “You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire.”

Kopech and Biermann, 22, split after two years of dating in March 2018.