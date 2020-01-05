See First Photos of Vanessa Morgan Partying with Her Riverdale Costars During Wedding Reception

Image zoom Felipe Espinal and Celina Brogan

Vanessa Morgan had some of her besties by her side when she said: “I do!”

On Saturday, the Riverdale star and her fiancé Michael Kopech tied the knot at the Walton Historic House in Florida, partying the night away at the venue’s tropical gardens, PEOPLE confirms.

The intimate and private celebration, organized by wedding planner Tami Varna, had a guest list of 40 of their closest friends and family, including Morgan’s costars, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner and Madelaine Petsch.

Petsch, who plays Morgan’s on-screen girlfriend, was a bridesmaid for the ceremony. Degrassi star Alicia Dea was also in attendance.

The bridal party wore matching orange dresses while Morgan, 27, wore a gorgeous dress designed by Eisen Stein Bridal for her vows. She later changed into a Grace Loves Lace dress and sneakers with “Bride” labeled on them for the reception.

“Guests were greeted by chatty tropical birds, roaming oyster shuckers and botanical cocktails as they delved into the vast gardens,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the party. “The cocktails, delicately prepared by Craft Cartel, were spectacular… all served with rose gold accents, one of their feature wedding colors.”

Morgan and Kopech, an MLB pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, shared a “perfectly passionate” kiss upon being pronounced husband and wife, the insider says. They first announced their engagement in July, after a year of dating.

The playful newlyweds made sure to have a Rollin’ Retro Volkswagen photo bus on hand at their wedding to capture some special moments from the evening. In several of the sweet snapshots, Morgan can’t contain her happiness as she laughs while posing with her hew husband, friends and costars.

Throughout the night, the actress surprised her guests by performing two duets. Her first song was with her new father-in-law and her second was with costar Tanner when they announced and performed an unreleased single, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” during the reception.

“Surrounded by a glow stick-wielding entourage, guests were on their feet overwhelmed with delight,” the insider says of the performances.

The couple also paid tribute to those unable to attend the celebration, including late Riverdale actor Luke Perry, with a candle and glass sign that read: “This candle burns in loving memory of those who are not here today, but are forever present in our hearts. Loved but never forgotten.”

Kopech proposed to Morgan in front of a breathtaking waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point),” he captioned a video of his proposal.

“I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s— ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol,” he continued.

Kopech then went on to praise Morgan for staying by his side “when I felt I had lost my mind,” adding, “You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire.”