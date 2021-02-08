Vanessa Morgan Spends Time with Estranged Husband Michael Kopech After Welcoming Baby: 'Happy'

The former couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River

The Riverdale actress, 28, posted a photo of her estranged husband on her Instagram Story on Sunday. The snap was of the 24-year-old baseball player walking ahead in a wooded area.

"Happy," she captioned another slide from their afternoon stroll.

Earlier in the day, she also posted a photo of two celebratory glasses of champagne with a "hooray" sticker. "Baby's asleep, milk pumped, now mom & dad can relax," she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story.

Neither Morgan nor Kopech have commented on the current status of their relationship.

The posts came shortly after Morgan shared the first photo of their child, saying the new parents were soaking up the experience.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," she captioned the close-up photo of the infant's hand resting against her chest.

"On January 29th, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," she continued. "Words cannot describe this kind of love."

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin [sic] in the world," Morgan added. "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you God. Isaiah 66:9."

The post also marked the first time Kopech has been included or appeared in any photos regarding Morgan's pregnancy since she first announced she was expecting a baby last July.

Just days after Morgan shared her pregnancy news, it was revealed that the Chicago White Sox pitcher had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records.