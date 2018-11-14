Vanessa Marcil Says 'the Truth Is Needed' After Claiming Brian Austin Green Doesn’t Speak to Son

Vanessa Marcil is standing by her claims about her son’s interactions — or lack thereof — with his father Brian Austin Green.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas alum, 50, defended the emotional message she posted to Instagram just two days earlier, claiming that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah — was cut out of the actor and his wife Megan Fox‘s life five years ago.

In a screenshot from her earlier post’s comments section, Marcil captured her response to a fan and explained that Green and Kassius have only been at the same wedding, resort and play “a few times in passing,” as well as a few hour-long lunches. “That is it,” Marcil declared.

“From yesterday also so calm tf down guys,” she captioned her screenshot. “The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years. Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”

A rep for Green did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In Marcil’s original post, the actress spoke out on behalf of her son and detailed the circumstances around the exes’ “heartbreaking” custody battle.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Marcil said. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

The actress added, “I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

“In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody,” Marcil continued.

According to the actress, Green, 45, and Fox, 32, “decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives” and the lives of their three sons: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free,” Marcil wrote.

“Put the kids first you guys,” she added. “There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.”

“Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” she concluded. “Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories.”

Marcil has notably endured hardship in her quest to become a mother once more. In January, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage — her seventh total — three months after announcing her pregnancy.

Her news came with a call for privacy and a message to others that have had a similar loss, reminding them that they are “not alone.”

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” the caption read. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”