Vanessa Marcil Claims Son Kassius Hasn't Met Dad Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Youngest Kid  

Three days after Vanessa Marcil first claimed that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah, from a previous relationship with Brian Austin Green — was cut out of Green and wife Megan Fox‘s life years ago, the Las Vegas alum is now bringing forward even more revelations about their relationship.

Responding to many of her Instagram comments on Wednesday, Marcil, 50, revealed that Kass is allegedly not welcome in Green and Fox’s home — so much so that his bedroom had been removed five years ago — and that he had no relationship with his half-brothers: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Let’s hear [Green’s] side regarding why Kass hasn’t been welcome in their home for 5 years and let’s also hear about what he offered his son on one of his handful of times he’s seen him?” Marcil wrote back to one fan.

Vanessa Marcil's Instagram comment Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago,” she added in a lengthier response to another fan. “He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.”

“He has seen his dad in passing in public places including seeing him in Mexico where his dad was doing a publicity appearance for money at that hotel,” Marcil continued. “His dad had a professional photographer there from the hotel take a pic of them.”

“He has been completely cut out of his families lives,” she finished. “Seeing his dad in public sometimes with a photographer present is not being in their lives. In fact it’s even more confusing for him.”