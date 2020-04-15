Vanessa Marcil’s Son Helps Others During Coronavirus After His Graduation and Prom Get Canceled

Vanessa Marcil‘s son Kassius Lijah is paying it forward.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna revealed on Tuesday that her 18-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, recently donated supplies to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo Marcil shared on Instagram depicted Kass wearing a mask while putting bags of supplies and a pillow into the car. In the caption, Marcil said that while Kass “is aware of what a blessed life he has,” the teen “has also been through a lot in the last 13 years in silence.”

“He started sharing his struggles with you all a few years ago, not to complain but to become free in order to try to help others & that helped HIM want to live,” Marcil said.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green’s Son Visits BH90210 Set Months After Vanessa Marcil Said He’d Been ‘Cut Out’

The actress then shared that Kass recently got some bad news related to both his career and personal life.

“Kass got the official word today that the show he worked tirelessly to get for 8 years has been officially cancelled,” she said. “It won’t ever happen. Not only that, he won’t be walking with cap & gown to graduate from @campbellhallvikings. This, a school that he and I had to fight to keep him at.”

“Thanx to my family, his godmother who just recently passed and the wonderful teachers & staff at Campbell Hall he was allowed to stay,” she continued. “While in pain he fought hard, he kept his head down, did hours & hours of tutoring at night, hours and hours of studying his craft for years & years to prove himself to his extraordinary teacher, his mentor who never gave up on him @JoshAdell.”

Marcil added that Kass “grieves for those who have lost loved ones” during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed over 127,000 lives in the United States as of Wednesday.

“He knows what that feels like,” she said. “He lost his entire family & siblings for 5 years, his grandfather and then his best friend, his godmother @suzannewhang He’s lost too much, too young.”

Image zoom Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

The proud mom went on to say that just 20 minutes after Kass learned his show, graduation and prom were all canceled, the 18-year-old went to pick up donations for healthcare workers, first responders, food service people and others in need.

“All of us are losing things that we miss & will grieve over but some are losing things that you can never get back,” Marcil said. “Our thoughts are with all seniors & their families everywhere. It is who we are in face of adversity that shows our true character.”

“This is who my son is,” she added. “I’m heartbroken for him & I couldn’t be more proud of him. Our hearts are with all of you no matter how big or small your loss may be. Your pain is valid & You are not alone.”

RELATED: Brian Austin Green’s Allegedly Estranged Son Was the Best Man at His 2010 Wedding to Megan Fox

Marcil and Green, 46, welcomed Kass on March 30, 2002, less than a year after getting engaged. (They started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on Beverly Hills, 90210).

As PEOPLE reported at the time, they planned to wed that summer but broke off the relationship. Green is now married to Megan Fox, with whom he shares three children: Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Jonathan Leibson/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

In November 2018, Marcil alleged that Kass had had been “cut out” of Green’s life. She claimed that Kass is allegedly not welcome in the Green-Fox home and has no relationship with his three half-brothers.

Despite Kass and Green’s alleged estranged relationship, the teen was seen visiting his dad on the BH90210 set in Canada last July, according to Instagram footage from both Marcil and Green’s costar Shannen Doherty.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.