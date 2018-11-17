No matter what kind of relationship Vanessa Marcil’s son has with his father Brian Austin Green, the child will always have his mother.

Less than a week after Marcil first claimed that her 16-year-old son Kassius Lijah had been cut out of his father and stepmom Megan Fox’s life years ago, the Las Vegas alum, 50, put the drama aside to share a sweet throwback mother-son photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image, Vanessa and Kassius wore matching onesies with their names written on the back of their outfits. Leaning up against his mother, Vanessa sweetly placed her arm around Kass.

“All you need in life are Star Wars legos, princess tables, feety pajamas and Love…” she wrote alongside the image.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Allegedly Not Seeing Son with Vanessa Marcil Is ‘Absolutely Strange’: Source

Vanessa Marcil and son Vanessa Marcil/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s Complicated Relationship History

In addition to claiming that her only child had been cut out of his father’s life, Marcil revealed that Kass is allegedly not welcome in Green and Fox’s home, and that he had no relationship with his half-brothers: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram response to a fan. “He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.”

Marcil then went on to reveal in a separate comment that Kass had allegedly invited Green, 45, and Fox, 32, to an important event during his teenage years, but was disappointed when he was stood up by his father and stepmother.

“Once K invited his dad and stepmom to his baptism as a teenager and waited and they never showed up,” she said. “Heartbreaking.”

A rep for Green did not previously respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Marcil Suffers Seventh Miscarriage 3 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

In Marcil’s original post, the actress spoke out on behalf of her son and detailed the circumstances around the exes’ “heartbreaking” custody battle.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Marcil said. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

“Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be,” she added. “Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” she concluded. “Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories.”

Vanessa Marcil, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Jonathan Leibson/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

But before Green and his son allegedly became estranged, the two had a close relationship.

When Green tied the knot with Fox in 2010, Kass, then 8, not only served as his father’s best man, but he was also the only guest invited to the intimate Hawaii wedding ceremony.

The wedding came four years after Marcil claimed Green and Fox tried to get full custody of Kass in 2006.

Green and Marcil started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. (He played David Silver for all 10 seasons, and she joined the cast as Gina Kincaid in season 9.)

After several years of dating, the two got engaged in the summer of 2001 and welcomed Kass on March 30, 2002. As PEOPLE reported at the time, they planned to wed that summer.

While it’s unclear why they split, Green and Marcil called it quits shortly after Kass’ birth, in 2003. Green began dating Fox the next year.