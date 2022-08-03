Vanessa Lachey Teams Up with 'Fan-Favorite' Wilmer Valderrama for 'NCIS' Crossover Event

The crossover event will kick off both NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii's new seasons, featuring characters from each show working with new and familiar faces

By
Published on August 3, 2022 01:00 PM

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii and fans can expect an action-packed crossover event come September!

In an exclusive teaser for both shows' fall premieres, Vanessa Lachey teases a big secret — the season opener of NCIS: Hawaii will feature some familiar faces from the NCIS family.

The actress, 41, hints about a surprise that will will kick off the new seasons of both NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii, when members of the Washington, D.C., team make a trip to the islands. Then, in a hilarious spoiler, Wilmer Valderrama casually drops into frame to borrow Lachey's phone.

Lachey doesn't miss a beat, continuing to tell fans about the "top-secret" guest star, who is a "fan favorite."

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres in NCIS
Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

In the sister series' second-ever crossover event, Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) will work with the team in the nation's capital, while Nick Torres (Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) will spend some time with the team in Hawaii.

Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover also guest on NCIS: Hawaii's season premiere.

Lachey made history when she was cast as the franchise's first female lead last year. Her character Jane is also the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

She said she "will never forget" the day she landed her next big role.

The actress took to her Instagram account after the announcement, posting a very emotional selfie video taken moments after she found out she had landed the role.

"I'm so happy," she continued, before being overcome by a fresh round of sobs.

Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: HAWAI`I
CBS via Getty

NCIS was first launched in 2003 with Mark Harmon's character, Jethro Gibbs, introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG.

Now in its 20th season, the procedural had its first spin-off in 2009 with the premiere of its Los Angeles counterpart, and a New Orleans offshoot followed in 2014 before Hawaii joined the fold in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii return Sept. 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related Articles
“Docked” – NCIS
'NCIS' Hit with Mystery Illness as At Least 18 Cast and Crew Members Throw Up on Set: Report
Nick Lachey and TV Personality Vanessa Minnillo visit People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Relationship Timeline
vanessa lachey
Vanessa Lachey Shares Teary-Eyed Video Taken After Landing 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Role: 'Dreams do Come True'
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon Departs 'NCIS' After 18 Seasons: He's 'Always Going to Be a Part of the Show'
vanessa lachey
Vanessa Lachey to Star in 'NCIS: Hawaii' as Franchise's First Female Lead: 'Let's Get to Work!'
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
NCIS: HAWAI'I Blessing Ceremony
'NCIS: Hawaii' Begins Production as Cast and Crew Take Part in Traditional Hawaiian Blessing
emily van camp, mark consuelos, damian lewis
The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021
ncis
'NCIS' Hawaii Spinoff in Development at CBS
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
The 'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Fall TV Shows Everyone Will Be Watching
EW SAG Pre-Party
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline
Card Placeholder Image
Star Tracks - Monday, July 10, 2006
my cousin vinny
'My Cousin Vinny' : Where Are They Now?
Image
Star Tracks: Friday, August 21, 2009