Vanessa Lachey Teams Up with 'Fan-Favorite' Wilmer Valderrama for 'NCIS' Crossover Event

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii and fans can expect an action-packed crossover event come September!

In an exclusive teaser for both shows' fall premieres, Vanessa Lachey teases a big secret — the season opener of NCIS: Hawaii will feature some familiar faces from the NCIS family.

The actress, 41, hints about a surprise that will will kick off the new seasons of both NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii, when members of the Washington, D.C., team make a trip to the islands. Then, in a hilarious spoiler, Wilmer Valderrama casually drops into frame to borrow Lachey's phone.

Lachey doesn't miss a beat, continuing to tell fans about the "top-secret" guest star, who is a "fan favorite."

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

In the sister series' second-ever crossover event, Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) will work with the team in the nation's capital, while Nick Torres (Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) will spend some time with the team in Hawaii.

Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover also guest on NCIS: Hawaii's season premiere.

Lachey made history when she was cast as the franchise's first female lead last year. Her character Jane is also the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

She said she "will never forget" the day she landed her next big role.

The actress took to her Instagram account after the announcement, posting a very emotional selfie video taken moments after she found out she had landed the role.

"I'm so happy," she continued, before being overcome by a fresh round of sobs.

CBS via Getty

NCIS was first launched in 2003 with Mark Harmon's character, Jethro Gibbs, introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG.

Now in its 20th season, the procedural had its first spin-off in 2009 with the premiere of its Los Angeles counterpart, and a New Orleans offshoot followed in 2014 before Hawaii joined the fold in 2021.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii return Sept. 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.