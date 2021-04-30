Vanessa Lachey to Star in NCIS: Hawaii as Franchise's First Female Lead: 'Let's Get to Work!'

“Honored is an understatement,” Vanessa Lachey wrote in reaction to the announcement Friday

Vanessa Lachey will be the first NCIS leading lady.

The actress, 40, will star in the upcoming spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, making her the first female lead in the long-running franchise, Deadline reported Friday.

Lachey will play Jane Tennant, the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

"A woman in a male-dominated profession, she's thrived in a system that's pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy," her character description reads, according to the outlet. "She's also a mother raising her children mostly on her own and has to balance her duty to her kids and her country."

Lachey reacted to the announcement on her Instagram page Friday, writing, "Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai'i... I still can't believe it! Thank You CBS for believing in me! Now let's get to work! #NCISHawaii 👊🏽🌴."

In addition to Lachey, actors Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon have been tapped to star as series regulars in the upcoming spinoff.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that NCIS: Hawaii was in development at CBS. Earlier this month, the network shared that the spinoff was officially on the way, but did not provide a premiere date.

According to Variety, the new show will follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian Islands.

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Christopher Silber will serve in the same capacity on the Hawaii project, while Jan Nash — an executive producer on New Orleans — and SEAL Team supervising producer Matt Bosack are attached to executive produce the series, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

NCIS was first launched in 2003 after Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs character was introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG.