Love Is Blind's Vanessa Lachey Says Shower Sex Is the Key to Her Happy Marriage with Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey is getting real about her marriage to Nick Lachey.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Love Is Blind co-host, 39, revealed the secret to the pair’s lasting love. (They celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary over the summer.)

“Shower sex,” she told hosts Nikki and Brie Bella of how they find time to connect.

“I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never’,” she explained. “The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Admitting that she’s “never a morning sex girl,” Vanessa added that her husband knows to take advantage of their steamy time together.

“I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone … I say ‘Babe’ and he knows exactly.”

And when it comes to making decisions, the stars sometimes resort to an unorthodox method: playing rock, paper, scissors.

“I don’t let it fester, he doesn’t let it fester,” Vanessa told PEOPLE Now last month about their communication style. “We speak our minds. Sometimes you have to walk away…”

“Don’t lie, it’s all about rock paper scissor,” interjected the former 98 Degrees singer, 46.

Vanessa said they typically employ the game when it comes to making decisions about their three children: sons Phoenix Robert, 3, and Camden John, 7, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 5.

“I’ll be like, ‘Who’s going to pick him up today? All right, you got it,’ ” Vanessa said.

Another factor that helps keep the spark alive? Nick makes a point of always being there to support her.

“He cleans the pool, he does lawn work and he does the laundry,” Vanessa previously told PEOPLE. “And no matter how late he worked the night before, he’s up at 6 a.m. with the kids no matter what. Because he knows I’m not a morning person.”

“In this day and age, yes, I am a very independent woman and I am a mother of three and I’m a badass, but I am still Nick’s wife,” she added. “And I am still a woman who likes to be told she looks beautiful and have the door opened for me. He lets me do what I want work-wise, but then he puts me on a pedestal. It’s the best of both worlds.”