Vanessa Lachey Shares Teary-Eyed Video Taken After Landing NCIS: Hawaii Role: 'Dreams do Come True'

Vanessa Lachey "will never forget" the day she landed her next big role.

The actress, 40, took to her Instagram account on Monday with a very emotional selfie video, presumably taken moments after she found out she had landed the lead role of Jane Tennant in the upcoming CBS procedural series NCIS: Hawaii, premiering next week.

Vanessa was in her car in the snippet, completely overcome with tears of joy as she arrived at her best friend's house.

The Philippines-born star could barely get out words as she filmed herself, saying, "I just found out, I got the job!"

"I'm so happy," she continued, before a fresh round of sobs overtook her.

In the back of the car, Vanessa's 4-year-old son, Phoenix Robert — whom she shares with husband Nick Lachey — looked on as his mother remarked, "We're happy, right?! He doesn't know what we're happy about!"

Then, Vanessa got out of the vehicle and yelled to her friend, "I got the job!" before crying again and hugging her repeatedly.

"I remember the day I got the call 'You got the job!'" the mother-of-three wrote in the caption."I will never forget it! Dreams do come true. One week from today, our show premieres and I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. My life is changed forever. ❤️."

Vanessa was previously best known for roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, Disaster Movie, BH90210 and the Fox sitcom Dads, which ran from 2013-2014. She also guested in one episode of CSI: NY in 2009.

NCIS: Hawaii will also star Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

According to Variety, the new spinoff show will follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian Islands.

NCIS was first launched in 2003 after Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs character was introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG.

The show, now in its 18th season, had its first spinoff in 2009 with the premiere of its Los Angeles counterpart, with the New Orleans offshoot following in 2014.

In April, Vanessa announced that she would star in the upcoming spinoff, making her the first female lead in the long-running franchise, as Deadline previously reported.

Lachey will play Tennant, the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

"A woman in a male-dominated profession, she's thrived in a system that's pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy," her character description reads, according to the outlet. "She's also a mother raising her children mostly on her own and has to balance her duty to her kids and her country."

Vanessa reacted to the announcement on her Instagram page at the time, writing, "Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai'i... I still can't believe it! Thank You CBS for believing in me! Now let's get to work! #NCISHawaii 👊🏽🌴."