Vanessa Lachey Shares Photo with Her BH90210 Husband: 'Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley'  

New (TV) couple alert!

On Monday, Vanessa Lachey shared a sweet photo of herself and her BH90210 husband Jason Priestley lounging on patio chairs with a view of water behind them.

“Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley… or am I Mrs. Brandon Walsh?!” Lachey, 38, captioned the Instagram post. “One month until the premiere of @bh90210!!! August 7th you’ll see what I’m talking about & you WON’T be disappointed. We’re cookin’ up some juicy stuff!!!!”

Lachey showed her admiration for the show adding, “#DreamJob! ❤️💫”

In May it was announced that Lachey, who is married to Nick Lachey in real life, had joined the cast as Priestley’s wife.

Her character, Camille, is described as a high-powered publicist who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family. Lachey celebrated the news with an Instagram post featuring the original series’ theme song.

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she wrote. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!

The casting news came just one day after the series added La La Anthony as Brian Austin Green‘s wife Shay.

Along with Priestley, 49, and Green, 45, original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering will star in the show.

Now filming, BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

The show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

Image zoom Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 Mikel Roberts/Sygma/Getty

Last month, Fox dropped a new promo for the series, showing cast playing with dolls resembling their original characters.

After acting out a fictional scene set place in the Peach Pit, Ziering steps in to suggest a new idea.

“We should do this for real. What do you say?” he says.

Doherty, 48, Garth, 47, Green, Priestley, Carteris, 58, and Spelling, 46, then drop their dolls and cheer in agreement.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles at various points throughout the show. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.