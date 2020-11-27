The stars share a romantic moment in this exclusive clip from the new Lifetime Christmas movie, premiering Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Vanessa Lachey and Ryan McPartlin Share an Almost-Kiss in Once Upon a Main Street Sneak Peek

A highlight of any Christmas movie is the inevitable mid-flick almost-kiss. And this one, from PEOPLE Presents: Once Upon a Main Street, is so darn cute.

The Lifetime movie, which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, follows Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) and rival Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) as they battle to convince Elder Dubois (Patrick Duffy) to sell his storefront to one of them. In an effort to win Elder over, Amelia and Vic agree to help decorate his town for the annual "Battle of the Main Street" holiday competition with a neighboring town.

As you might expect, the dueling wannabe business owners find some common ground — and, in this exclusive clip, an old-fashioned sleigh.

"Where do you want to go? North Pole?" Vic asks, joining her on the sleigh's bench.

"I think I'm fine right here," Amelia coyly replies.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lifetime

Moments later, their heads come together for a romantic kiss... and, of course, it's interrupted!

Will that smooch ever happen? You probably already know the answer to that — but that doesn't make the movie any less joyful and entertaining.

Filming the movie "was probably the most fun I've had, because we had to constantly just laugh," Lachey, 40, recently told PEOPLE.

Having to shoot in Lake Tahoe in the middle of the summer during the pandemic had its challenges, she added, but was also a much-appreciated return to a semblance of normalcy.

"We had to wear masks and take two tests a day, but we were all so grateful to be back to work that we were all willing to play ball," she said.