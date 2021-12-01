Vanessa Lachey Jokes That Husband Nick Ruined Her Chances with Ryan Reynolds

Vanessa Lachey could've been Vanessa Reynolds, according to her.

The NCIS: Hawai'i star, 41, jokingly revealed that there was another man on her mind before now-husband Nick Lachey came into the picture nearly 15 years ago.

On the Tuesday episode of the Lady Gang podcast, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant explained that she had a major crush on Ryan Reynolds in the early 2000s, but he was engaged to singer Alanis Morissette at the time. Her current husband was then married to Jessica Simpson, so she thought both were off the market.

ryan reynolds Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

However, after Nick, 48, and Simpson, 41, called it quits in 2006, Vanessa and the 98 Degrees singer started to "talk loosely" over the next few months, eventually making their relationship official.

But, as Vanessa hilariously explained, getting together with Nick was the nail in the coffin when it came to her chances of scoring a date with Reynolds, 45.

"I'll never forget, I came into TRL [one day] and I told my hair and makeup girls, 'Nick and I made it official! We're boyfriend, girlfriend,' " Vanessa explained. "My hair girl goes, 'Maybe this isn't the time I should tell you, Ryan Reynolds and Alanis called off their engagement.' "

Earlier in the podcast, Vanessa couldn't stop gushing about Reynolds, who has been married to Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress Blake Lively since 2012. "We joke [about who's next in line]. I have my, 'Ya know whatever [fantasy guy].' He's married now, and I love them together. It's Ryan Reynolds!" she exclaimed. "I just think he's so charming. He's like an action star, but he's so self-deprecating, and he's funny … and he's so all of the things."

Although Nick and Vanessa have been married for over a decade, the former TRL host previously opened up to PEOPLE about how being quarantined with her husband and their three kids, Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4, could at times be a "challenge."

"It's another level of having to challenge yourself. It challenged my marriage and my personal lifestyle. The whole idea of self-care went out the window," she said, explaining how she eventually figured out how to keep her home running smoothly during the pandemic with some 'me' time. "I need a minute so that I don't snap or scream or cry. So that I'm the best version of Mommy and the best version of wife."

nick-lachey-vanessa.jpg Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

While there may have been some tough times during the pandemic, the family also had a lot to celebrate.

Speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons in September, Vanessa revealed Nick's supportive reaction to her after she landed her current NCIS: Hawai'i gig, which films on location in the Aloha State.

"He was like, 'Absolutely,' " Vanessa recalled.